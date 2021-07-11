Each Hen Records Hit in Loss to Storm Chasers

July 11, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Toledo, Ohio - The Mud Hens lost a back and forth contest with the Storm Chasers tonight, falling by a score of 6-5. The Hens were again haunted by leaving men on base as they stranded twelve base runners. The offense actually performed well in the game otherwise, with every starter recording at least one hit, combining for a whopping team total seventeen hits. Unfortunately, the Hens were simply unable to get the big hit with runners on. Aderlin Rodriguez and Renato Nunez both had three hit games while Victor Reyes, Kody Clemens, Yariel Gonzalez, and Grayson Greiner all had two hit games. On defense, Derek Hill and Yariel Gonzalez both made highlight reel plays to back a good effort by the pitching staff. Starter Pedro Payano often dealt with traffic on the basepaths but limited the Storm Chasers to three runs over three innings while Jason Foley, Alex Lange, Drew Carlton, and Miguel Del Pozo combined for four scoreless innings out of the pen.

The Mud Hens opened up the game quietly on offense, fall in order in the top of the first. RHP Pedro Payano took the mound in the bottom of the first for the Hens, logging a scoreless inning despite giving up a single and a walk.

The basepaths were much busier for the Hens in the second inning as Renato Nunez and Kody Clemens singled to lead off the frame. A walk to JaCoby Jones loaded the bases for Grayson Greiner who singled on a line drive to left, scoring Nunez. The Storm Chasers would answer back with a run of their own as a trio of singles and a throwing error tied the game 1-1.

The Mud Hens continued to keep the basepaths busy in the top of the third as Victor Reyes led off the inning with a double. A barrage of two out singles by Kody Clemens, Aderlin Rodriguez, and Yariel Gonzalez allowed Reyes and Clemens to later score. The now 3-1 Hens lead wouldn't last long however as a two run homer by Omaha quickly re-tied the game 3-3.

Grayson Greiner and Derek Hill led off the top of the fourth with a pair of singles for the Mud Hens. Neither would come in to score however, as Omaha dialed up an inning ending double play. After a couple tricky innings for Payano, the Hens elected to go to the bullpen in the bottom of the fourth, dialing up RHP Jason Foley. Foley threw a scoreless inning, the only blemish coming from a two out walk.

Renato Nunez led off the top of the fifth with a single. Three consecutive singles by Aderlin Rodriguez, Yariel Gonzalez, and JaCoby Jones allowed Nunez to score with Rodriguez scoring quickly after. Ahead once again in a back and forth game, Toledo went to the bullpen as RHP Alex Lange took over for Jason Foley. Lange threw the first 1-2-3 inning of the game for the Hens.

The Mud Hens were limited to a Victor Reyes single in the top of the sixth, brining their hit total to 14. RHP Drew Carlton took over for Alex Lange in the bottom of the sixth, continuing the great bullpen work with the second consecutive 1-2-3 inning for Toledo.

The Hens threatened in the top of the seventh with Aderlin Rodriguez leading off the inning with a double followed by a Yariel Gonzalez walk. Ultimately both base runners would remain stranded as the Omaha bullpen wiggled out of a jam. RHP Angel De Jesus took over for Carlton in the bottom of the inning, allowing a walk that came back to haunt him as a Storm Chasers homer tied the game 5-5.

The Mud Hens would threaten again in the eighth, recording a pair of one out singles courtesy of Isaac Paredes and Renato Nunez. Both runners would be stranded as an inning ending double play forced the Hens to wait till the ninth to try and reclaim their lead. LHP Miguel Del Pozo relieved Angel De Jesus in the bottom of the inning, struggling with control as he walked three. Despite the walks, Del Pozo was able to end the inning before the Chasers could score the go ahead run.

The Mud Hens were unable to break the tie in the top of the ninth as they were retired in order by the Storm Chasers bullpen. RHP Bryan Garcia took over for Del Pozo in the bottom of the ninth, surrendering a walk off homer on his second pitch of the inning.

What's Next: The Mud Hens return back home Tuesday night to take on the Indianapolis Indians in game one of a six game series. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from July 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.