Indianpolis at Columbus Cancelled

Sunday afternoon's game between the Columbus Clippers and Indianapolis Indians has been cancelled due to rain. The game will not be made up, as the two teams do not meet again for the rest of the season. Columbus will go on the road to St. Paul for a series starting Tuesday, July 13th.

