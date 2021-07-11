Indianpolis at Columbus Cancelled
July 11, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Columbus Clippers News Release
Sunday afternoon's game between the Columbus Clippers and Indianapolis Indians has been cancelled due to rain. The game will not be made up, as the two teams do not meet again for the rest of the season. Columbus will go on the road to St. Paul for a series starting Tuesday, July 13th.
Check out the Columbus Clippers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from July 11, 2021
- Bisons and Rochester Postponed on Sunday Due to Rain - Buffalo Bisons
- Red Wings, Bisons Postponed Sunday - Rochester Red Wings
- Series Finale at Columbus Canceled Due to Rain - Indianapolis Indians
- Indianpolis at Columbus Cancelled - Columbus Clippers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - July 11, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: July 11, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.