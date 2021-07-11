Series Finale at Columbus Canceled Due to Rain

COLUMBUS, OHIO - The series finale of a six-game series today between the Indianapolis Indians and Columbus Clippers has been canceled due to inclement weather. It was the final meeting scheduled between the two teams this season and will not be made up.

The series ended in a 3-2 Columbus lead following Indy's 11-1 win last night. After the Indians took four of six games from the Clippers at Victory Field earlier this season, they won the season-series, 6-5.

The Indians return home to the Circle City for back-to-back homestands on Tuesday, July 13 at 7:05 PM ET vs. the Triple-A East Midwest Division leading Omaha Storm Chasers. The Toledo Mud Hens will then round out Indy's home stretch of 12 games in 13 days, beginning on Tuesday, July 20.

The 25**th** Anniversary of Victory Field highlights the July 13-18 homestand and another Marvel Super Hero Night featuring Black Widow highlights the July 20-25 homestand. Single-game tickets are still available, to purchase or for more information on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545.

