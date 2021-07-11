Wallach's Bat, Garrett's Arm Combine to Lead Jacksonville to Win in Series Finale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp scored three runs in the first inning Sunday and paired it with a strong start from Braxton Garrett to edge the Charlotte Knights, 3-2, and claim the series finale at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Jacksonville (31-27) is now 8-8 in one-run games this season, and the club salvaged the final two games of the series against Charlotte (25-33) after dropping the first four.

The Jumbo Shrimp took the lead early. Lewin Díaz was hit by a pitch with one out in the first inning, and Deven Marrero followed by working a walk. Chad Wallach then cracked a three-run home run to left off of Charlotte starter Mike Wright (loss, 5-2), to put Jacksonville ahead, 3-0.

Garrett (win, 4-3) was dominant in his 10th start of the season for the Jumbo Shrimp. He gave up just one run over six innings, allowing just four hits and a walk. He struck out four, and retired the Knights in order twice. It was Garrett's fourth quality start of the season.

The lone run Garrett allowed was a solo home run by Yermin Mercedes in the sixth inning, which cut the lead to 3-1.

Jordan Holloway followed Garrett, and gave up a solo home run to Luis Gonzalez in his first batter faced in the seventh, but rebounded to retire the next six batters he faced.

Jorge Guzman (save, 1) took over in the ninth and struck out the side in order on just 14 pitches to seal his first career save and a Jumbo Shrimp win.

After a day off on Monday, the Jumbo Shrimp travel to Durham to face the Bulls in a six-game series beginning Tuesday at Durham Bulls (40-18) Athletic Ballpark. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. and coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on ESPN 690 as well as espn690.com and on the MiLB First Pitch app.

