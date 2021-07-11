Wallach's Bat, Garrett's Arm Combine to Lead Jacksonville to Win in Series Finale
July 11, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp scored three runs in the first inning Sunday and paired it with a strong start from Braxton Garrett to edge the Charlotte Knights, 3-2, and claim the series finale at 121 Financial Ballpark.
Jacksonville (31-27) is now 8-8 in one-run games this season, and the club salvaged the final two games of the series against Charlotte (25-33) after dropping the first four.
The Jumbo Shrimp took the lead early. Lewin Díaz was hit by a pitch with one out in the first inning, and Deven Marrero followed by working a walk. Chad Wallach then cracked a three-run home run to left off of Charlotte starter Mike Wright (loss, 5-2), to put Jacksonville ahead, 3-0.
Garrett (win, 4-3) was dominant in his 10th start of the season for the Jumbo Shrimp. He gave up just one run over six innings, allowing just four hits and a walk. He struck out four, and retired the Knights in order twice. It was Garrett's fourth quality start of the season.
The lone run Garrett allowed was a solo home run by Yermin Mercedes in the sixth inning, which cut the lead to 3-1.
Jordan Holloway followed Garrett, and gave up a solo home run to Luis Gonzalez in his first batter faced in the seventh, but rebounded to retire the next six batters he faced.
Jorge Guzman (save, 1) took over in the ninth and struck out the side in order on just 14 pitches to seal his first career save and a Jumbo Shrimp win.
After a day off on Monday, the Jumbo Shrimp travel to Durham to face the Bulls in a six-game series beginning Tuesday at Durham Bulls (40-18) Athletic Ballpark. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. and coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on ESPN 690 as well as espn690.com and on the MiLB First Pitch app.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from July 11, 2021
- Each Hen Records Hit in Loss to Storm Chasers - Toledo Mud Hens
- Wallach's Bat, Garrett's Arm Combine to Lead Jacksonville to Win in Series Finale - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Wells Superb over Six Frames, But Tides Drop 1-0 Pitchers' Duel Sunday - Norfolk Tides
- Ryan Throws Gem in Durham's 1-0 Shutout Win in Norfolk - Durham Bulls
- I-Cubs Sweep Doubleheader to Split Series against St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- Albers Brilliant, But Saints Walked-Off in Second Game of Doubleheader 3-2 - St. Paul Saints
- Williams' Go-Ahead Single in Tenth Leads Syracuse to 9-8 Extra-Inning Win, Series Victory over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - Syracuse Mets
- Weston Wilson's Home Run Key in Sounds Win - Nashville Sounds
- Syracuse Gets Better of RailRiders in Extras - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- IronPigs prevail in series win over WooSox - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- WooSox Fall in Series Finale at Lehigh Valley - Worcester Red Sox
- Redbirds Outduel Bats in Series Finale - Memphis Redbirds
- Greene Solid as Bats Drop Finale to Memphis - Louisville Bats
- Saints "Notably Achieved" in 1-0 Walk-Off Loss in Game One of Doubleheader - St. Paul Saints
- Bisons and Rochester Postponed on Sunday Due to Rain - Buffalo Bisons
- Red Wings, Bisons Postponed Sunday - Rochester Red Wings
- Series Finale at Columbus Canceled Due to Rain - Indianapolis Indians
- Indianpolis at Columbus Cancelled - Columbus Clippers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - July 11, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: July 11, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Wallach's Bat, Garrett's Arm Combine to Lead Jacksonville to Win in Series Finale
- Wallach's Walk-Off Homer Ends Jumbo Shrimp's Six-Game Skid
- Jacksonville Comeback Falls Short as Losing Streak Swells to Six
- Jumbo Shrimp Swept in Doubleheader as Losing Skid Slips to Five
- Jumbo Shrimp Postpone Wednesday's Contest against Knights Due to Hurricane Elsa