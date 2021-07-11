Greene Solid as Bats Drop Finale to Memphis

July 11, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Starter Hunter Greene went 5.0 innings with one earned run and collected an RBI, but Evan Mendoza poked a full-count curveball into right field in the top of the eighth to send the Memphis Redbirds to a 3-1 win over the Louisville Bats Sunday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field.

Greene tossed an efficient 5.0 frames, blinking only on a solo homer from Conner Capel to open the second inning. He punched out a pair of Redbirds batters on fastballs, reaching 101 MPH on a strikeout of Ali Sanchez.

The top prospect also helped his own cause with a groundout to short with the bases loaded that allowed Alfredo Rodriguez to cross home and even the score 1-1 in the bottom of the second inning.

Louisville reliever Ashton Goudeau blanked Memphis through 2.0 innings but suffered the loss when Sanchez doubled to lead off the eighth inning and came plateward on a poked single by Mendoza. Mendoza also scored as an insurance run by stealing second base and racing home on an RBI knock by Rayder Ascanio.

The Bats will now enjoy a day off Monday before beginning a six-game series in Nashville Tuesday at First Horizon Park at 8:05 p.m. RHP Michael Mariot (1-2, 3.12) will get the ball against RHP Alec Bettinger (1-2, 3.34).

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from July 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.