Saints "Notably Achieved" in 1-0 Walk-Off Loss in Game One of Doubleheader

DES MOINES, IA - Don't call it a no-hitter, but apparently you can call it a shutout. The St. Paul Saints were walked off on a bang-bang play at the plate in game one of their doubleheader against the Iowa Cubs on Sunday afternoon at Principal Park. In the process of losing 1-0, they failed to collect a hit in the seven-inning contest.

The Saints got the leadoff man on in the first when Jose Miranda reached on an error, but Justin Steele retired the next three hitters.

The Saints got a one out walk in the third from Keon Broxton, but Steele struck out Miranda and got Drew Maggi to ground out to end the inning.

Meanwhile, Beau Burrows gave up a couple of singles in the first two innings for the Saints, but left unscathed. In the third, he gave up a two-out double to Alfonso Rivas that ended Burrows' day. Kyle Barraclough came out of the bullpen and threw a wild pitch that moved Rivas to third. After a walk to Michael Hermosillo, Barraclough erased Hermosillo on a caught stealing.

In the fourth, Steele walked the last batter he faced, a two-out walk to Damek Tomscha. Scott Effross came on to strike out JT Riddle to end the inning.

Matt Shoemaker made his Saints debut in the fourth and walked the first batter he faced, Trayce Thompson. Tony Wolters then reached on a sacrifice bunt when Shoemaker dropped the underhand throw to him. A wild pitch moved the runners up, but Shoemaker got a ground ball to the drawn in infield, a strikeout, and a groundout to get out of the inning. Shoemaker went 3.0 scoreless innings allowing one hit while walking one and striking out two.

In the seventh, the Saints had their best chance to score when Willians Astduillo led off with a walk. Tomscha reached on a fielding error by second baseman Trent Giambrone to put runners at first and second. Riddle then popped a bunt up to the first base side that Rivas let go over his head, was fielded by the second baseman Giambrone, who touched Tomscha and tagged first for the double play. After a walk to Jimmy Kerrigan, Drew Stankiewicz struck out to end the inning.

In the bottom of the seventh Tyler Ladendorf walked with one out. Ian Miller singled him to third. Giambrone then hit a shallow fly ball to right that was caught by Brent Rooker. His throw home beat Ladendorf, but Ladendord was ruled safe at the plate for the walk-off win as the Saints failed to collect a hit.

Three I-Cubs pitchers, Steele, Effross, and Dillon Maples combined on not giving up a hit in the seven inning contest. It is the first time the Saints have failed to collect a hit in a game.

Triple-A East League Stories from July 11, 2021

