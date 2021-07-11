Bisons and Rochester Postponed on Sunday Due to Rain
July 11, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
The Buffalo Bisons and Rochester Red Wings were postponed on Sunday at Frontier Field due to rain.
Buffalo and the Red Wings will make the game up as part of a single-admission doubleheader, consisting of two seven inning games, in Rochester on Wednesday, September 15 at 5:05 p.m. The Bisons are 12-5 against Rochester this season across three series this season.
The Herd now return "home" to Trenton Thunder Ballpark as part of a 12-game, 13-day homestand that begins against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Tuesday. The two teams will meet for a six-game series in the Garden State from July 13-18, before the Syracuse Mets come to town from July 20-25.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from July 11, 2021
- Bisons and Rochester Postponed on Sunday Due to Rain - Buffalo Bisons
- Red Wings, Bisons Postponed Sunday - Rochester Red Wings
- Series Finale at Columbus Canceled Due to Rain - Indianapolis Indians
- Indianpolis at Columbus Cancelled - Columbus Clippers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - July 11, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: July 11, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bisons Stories
- Bisons and Rochester Postponed on Sunday Due to Rain
- Red Wings Sweep Bisons on Saturday Night, Beating Buffalo 4-3.ÃÂ ÃÂ
- Bisons Fall 7-3 in Completion of Friday's Suspended Game
- Breyvic Valera Leads Bisons to 4-2 Win over Rochester on Thursday Night
- Bisons Rally Comes up a Run Short 4-3 against Rochester