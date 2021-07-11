Bisons and Rochester Postponed on Sunday Due to Rain

July 11, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Buffalo Bisons and Rochester Red Wings were postponed on Sunday at Frontier Field due to rain.

Buffalo and the Red Wings will make the game up as part of a single-admission doubleheader, consisting of two seven inning games, in Rochester on Wednesday, September 15 at 5:05 p.m. The Bisons are 12-5 against Rochester this season across three series this season.

The Herd now return "home" to Trenton Thunder Ballpark as part of a 12-game, 13-day homestand that begins against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Tuesday. The two teams will meet for a six-game series in the Garden State from July 13-18, before the Syracuse Mets come to town from July 20-25.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from July 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.