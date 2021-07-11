Red Wings, Bisons Postponed Sunday
July 11, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - Today's Rochester Red Wings game vs. Buffalo has been postponed due to rain.
The teams will play a single-admission doubleheader on Wednesday, September 15 at 5:05 p.m. Both games will be seven innings.
Fans with tickets to Sunday's game may exchange them for any home game the rest of the year. Exchanges cannot take place until the rest of the season is put on sale Wednesday, July 14 at 10 a.m. All exchanges must be made in person at the Ticket Office.
This is the fifth postponement for the Red Wings in 2021.
Rochester goes on the road for a six-game series at Syracuse from July 13-18 followed by a six-game series at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre from July 20-25 before returning for a 12-game homestand beginning Tuesday, July 27 against Lehigh Valley. Tickets will go on sale for those games at RedWingsBaseball.com on July 14 at 10 a.m.
