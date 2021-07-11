IronPigs prevail in series win over WooSox

July 11, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







(Allentown, Pa) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs (26-33) starting pitcher Tyler Alexander (1-1) pitched a strong performance on Sunday afternoon as he led the team to a 5-1 win over the Worcester Red Sox (34-24). The IronPigs won the series and claimed their third series win of the season.

Alexander got assistance on offense right away as the IronPigs took a 2-0 lead against Stephen Gonsalves (3-3) in the bottom of the second inning. Jake Elmore hit a two-run single that scored Mickey Moniak and Ryan Cordell.

Worcester scored their lone run of the game against Alexander in the top of the fourth inning when Franchy Cordero hit an RBI double that scored Jarren Duran. The run made it a 2-1 game heading into the bottom of the fourth inning. Lehigh Valley answered with two runs against Gonsalves in the bottom of the fourth inning when Austin Listi hit an RBI single, and Ruben Tejada scored on a throwing error by third baseman Jonathan Arauz.

The Pigs scored their fifth run of the game when Logan Moore scored on an RBI groundout by Charlie Tilson in the bottom of the sixth inning. Alexander allowed just one run over six innings while giving up two hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

Bryan Mitchell, Brady Lail, and Jakob Hernandez each pitched a scoreless inning in relief.

The IronPigs begin a six-game series in Trenton, NJ on Tuesday evening against the Buffalo Bisons. First pitch is at 7:00 p.m.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The 2021 IronPigs season is presented by Capital BlueCross.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from July 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.