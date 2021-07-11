Syracuse Gets Better of RailRiders in Extras

July 11, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, Pa. - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped an extra-inning game to the Syracuse Mets 9-8 on Sunday at PNC Field. It was the third time in the last four games that the Mets defeated the RailRiders in extras.

Syracuse jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on a Brandon Drury sacrifice fly off Luis Gil. Drew Jackson led off the second with a solo home run to extend the Mets lead to 2-0. The right-hander allowed four runs on six hits, walking two and striking out four in 3.0 innings of work.

The RailRiders evened the score in the bottom of the second on a Kyle Holder RBI single and a run-scoring groundout by Brandon Wagner against Thomas Szapucki. The Mets took the lead back in the third with a pair of runs against Gil, and extended the advantage to 6-1 with two runs in the fourth off Brian Keller.

In the bottom of the fourth Wagner lined a two-run double up the first base line against Anthony Banda to narrow the gap to 6-4. In the seventh, Wagner connected for a two-run home run off Banda to tie the game at 6-6. The first baseman had his best game of the season, finishing 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and five RBIs, a new career high.

The deadlock was short-lived, as Braden Bristo allowed a two-run home run to Patrick Mazeika in the top of the eighth to put the Mets back on top 8-6.

In the bottom of the ninth against Bradley Roney, the RailRiders rallied to tie the game. A two-run single to center by Armando Alvarez scored Ryan LaMarre and Socrates Brito to even the contest at 8-8, and force extra innings for the third time in four games.

The Mets scored in the top of the 10th on a Mason Williams RBI single to center off Reggie McClain (4-1). The RailRiders went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the frame to end the game.

The RailRiders have a day off on Monday before hitting the road for a seven-game series with the Worcester Red Sox beginning Tuesday at Polar Park. First pitch in the rubber game is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Neither the RailRiders nor the WooSox have announced a starting pitcher for Tuesday's opener.

SWB returns home to PNC Field on Tuesday, July 20 to begin a six-game set with the Rochester Red Wings. For tickets and more information, call (570) 969-BALL or slide to www.swbrailriders.com/tickets.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

37-20

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from July 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.