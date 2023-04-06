WooSox-Bisons Doubleheader Postponed

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Today's doubleheader between the Worcester Red Sox and Buffalo Bisons has been postponed due to wet and unplayable field conditions.

The teams are now scheduled to play a doubleheader tomorrow. First pitch of game one will be announced later today.

Below is the remaining schedule for the series:

Friday April 7: Doubleheader (Game 1 TBA)

Saturday April 8: Single game at 4:05 pm

Sunday April 9: Doubleheader (Game 1 TBA)

Radio coverage can be heard on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

