Seven-Run Durham Sixth Sinks Jacksonville

April 6, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Despite a five-run bottom of the sixth, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp couldn't overcome an early deficit as they fell to the Durham Bulls 11-7 in front of 6,160 fans at 121 Financial Ballpark Thursday night.

With Durham (3-3) leading 4-1, Kyle Manzardo led things off with a single before moving to second on a wild pitch. After a pair of outs, Ruben Cardenas hit a line drive single to score Manazardo.

A fielding error brought in Cardenas, then Osleivis Basabe scored on a Curtis Mead single to left. Jonthan Aranda drew a bases on balls and René Pinto singled in another run. Tristan Gray followed up with a three-run home run into the right-center field bleachers to cap a seven-run inning.

Jacksonville answered with a five-run sixth of their own. Jake Mangum lined a leadoff double and C.J. Hinojosa brought him home from third with a ground ball to the left side. Back-to-back home runs by Peyton Burdick (3) and Brian Miller (1) brought Jacksonville within five at 11-6.

Hinojosa (2) added another run on the board in the eighth with a solo shot over the left field wall, however, that was all the offense produced in an 11-7 defeat.

In the top of the first, Mead hit a sharp ground ball down the left field line to score the first run of the game for Durham. Two batters later, Gray doubled in Mead to plate two in the first.

In the bottom of the first, Xavier Edwards and Hinojosa each singled to begin the inning. With one down, an Austin Allen groundout plated the first run for Jacksonville.

Kameron Misner (1) homered on a fly ball to right-center field to make it a 3-1 Durham lead in second.

In the third frame, Manzardo doubled on a sharp line ball to right field, bringing home Jonthan Aranda.

Jacksonville and Durham continue their series Friday at 7:05 p.m. RHP Bryan Hoeing (0-0, 3.00) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Bulls' RHP Cooper Criswell (0-1, 2.45). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN 690, espn690.com, Bally Live and MiLB.tv.

