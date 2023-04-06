Rochester Red Wings Roster Moves - 4.6
April 6, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
The Washington Nationals have announced the following roster moves:
ADD: RHP Franklyn Kilome, transferred from Double-A Harrisburg
ADD: RHP Luis Reyes, transferred from Double-A Harrisburg
CHANGE: RHP Paolo Espino, placed on Injured List (Retro to 4.5)
CHANGE: RHP Jesus Liranzo, placed on Injured List (Retro to 4.5)
Kilome will wear #14.
