Rochester Red Wings Roster Moves - 4.6

April 6, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Washington Nationals have announced the following roster moves:

ADD: RHP Franklyn Kilome, transferred from Double-A Harrisburg

ADD: RHP Luis Reyes, transferred from Double-A Harrisburg

CHANGE: RHP Paolo Espino, placed on Injured List (Retro to 4.5)

CHANGE: RHP Jesus Liranzo, placed on Injured List (Retro to 4.5)

Kilome will wear #14.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.