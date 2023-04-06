Thursday's Bisons/Red Sox Doubleheader Postponed

The Buffalo Bisons have announced that their scheduled doubleheader against the Worcester Red Sox on Thursday, April 6 has been postponed due to wet and unplayable field conditions.

The Bisons will now host a single-admission doubleheader on Friday, April 7. First pitch of game one will be announced later today. The remaining schedule of the Bisons homestand against the Worcester Red Sox is now:

Friday, April 7 -Single-Admission Doubleheader (Game 1 TBA)

Saturday, April 8 -one game, first pitch at 4:05 p.m.

Sunday, April 9 -Single-Admission Doubleheader (Game 1 TBA)

Additional promotional details for the weekend are to be announced.

Ticket Exchange Information

Fans holding tickets to Thursday's game can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any remaining 2023 Bisons game (excluding July 3rd). All ticket exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Please note that these exchanges do not have to be made on Thursday, April 6. Fans with tickets can exchange them throughout the remainder of the 2023 season.

For more information, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com.

