Iowa Stays Unbeaten with Fourth Comeback of the Year

April 6, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The Iowa Cubs (4-0) took game one against the St. Paul Saints (2-2) with their second consecutive 12-11 win, Thursday at CHS Field.

Iowa scored first for the first time all season, getting two runs in the top of the first on a two-run blast from Nelson Velazquez. St. Paul quickly took the lead, answering with three solo home runs of their own in the home-half of the inning to go up 3-2.

A bases loaded walk in the top of the fourth tied the game at three, but once again, St. Paul answered with an RBI double followed by a wild pitch to go back up 5-3. Matt Mervis emphatically put Iowa back on top with his second home run of the year, a grand slam to give Iowa a 7-5 lead.

Their lead grew in the seventh when Brennen Davis clubbed a solo shot for his first home run of the season. An 8-5 Iowa lead was quickly erased in the bottom of the eighth when the Saints tacked on six runs highlighted by a bases loaded double by Matt Wallner followed by a wild pitch to go up 11-8.

Down to their final out in the ninth inning, the I-Cubs rattled off four runs on a fielding error and two singles, re-taking the lead at 12-11. Manuel Rodriguez came in and slammed the door with two strikeouts to earn his first save of the season and give Iowa their first 4-0 start since 1998.

POSTGAME NOTES:

With 12 more runs tonight, Iowa is now averaging just under 10 runs per game through their first four games this season. They scored 11 in the season opener followed by four and now back-to-back 12-run victories.

Five of Iowa's nine starters recorded two or more hits today including two with three hits each. Four of the starting nine drove in multiple runs as well.

Jeremiah Estrada spun another 1.2 scoreless innings today, marking his second straight scoreless outing to start the year.

Iowa and St. Paul are scheduled to play game two of their shortened five-game series at CHS Field tomorrow, with first pitch set for 6:37 PM. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.