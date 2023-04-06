Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 6 at Syracuse

Rochester Red Wings (1-3) vs. Syracuse Mets (2-3)

Thursday - 6:35 p.m. ET - NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: MiLB.tv

RHP Wily Peralta (NR) vs. RHP Tony Dibrell (0-1, 14.73)

WINGS WIN!: The Rochester Red Wings secured their first win of the season after out-slugging Syracuse, 11-4, Wednesday afternoon...after going homerless the first three games of the year, which was the longest streak to start a season since 2000, the Wings busted out and blasted five homers in the win including a pair of two-homer games from 1B Matt Adams and DH Wilson Garcia...Garcia's homers were his first Triple-A hits...LF Travis Blankenhorn tallied a homer of his own as part of his three-hit day at the plate against his former squad...RHP Cory Abbott delivered the Wings first win of the season after he threw five innings, allowing three earned on five hits while striking out three...five Wings tallied multi-hit games in the win and set a new season-high run total in the early going...long time Big Leaguer, RHP Wily Peralta, is set to make his season debut for the Red Wings in game three of the six-game set.

BREAKING A STREAK: Entering Wednesday, the Wings had lost 26 straight games when allowing three-plus home runs in a game...since 2013, the Wings are just 13-72 when giving up three big flies in a game...

Rochester posted a 9-4 record in games their offense homered 3+ times in 2022.

CHICKS DIG THE LONG BALL: The Wings, after going homerless in the first three games of the year, which was the longest drought to start a season since 2000, logged five long balls in the Wednesday victory...this is the first time Rochester has logged five homers on the road since 8/24/21 when they achieved the same number against the Syracuse, yet again.

WITH VENGEANCE: LF Travis Blankenhorn logged a cool 3-for-5 day at the plate against his former team, ending a triple shy of the cycle...the multi-hit game for Blankenhorn is his second of the year (last: 3/31 vs. LHV), and the 155th of his career...

The lefty batter has logged 26 homers at the Triple-A level during his career, 24 of them coming off right-handed pitchers including his seventh-inning homer on Wednesday.

THE VELO REPORT: 1B Matt Adams ninth-inning homer was the Wings' hardest hit ball of the afternoon, coming off the bat at 107.1 MPH...The hardest pitch thrown in yesterday's game was Rochester reliever Jose Ferrer's seventh-inning heater which registered 96.6 MPH...

20 of the 24 hardest pitches thrown yesterday can be accounted for by Wings pitching.

A STYLISH FIRST (S):DH Wilson Garcia logged his first two Triple-A hits in stunning fashion as he launched a homer in his second and fourth at-bat of the day...

Garcia is the first Wing to register their first hit as a Wing in such a fashion since Josh Palacios homered on 4/16/22.

Of Garcia's 10 batted balls this season, the lefty has registered exit velocities above 100 MPH in six of those events...he's achieved 90 MPH or higher in 8-of-10 batted balls.

Despite hitting the ball at 102.2 MPH and at a 26-degree launch angle, Garcia's homer traveled 422 ft...those batted ball metrics result in a homer just 40% of the time.

In 2022, of Garcia's 24 home runs, 21 were hit off right-handed pitchers...both of his Wednesday homers came at the expense of Syracuse righties.

BIG CITY GOES BIG FLY(S): 1B Matt Adams logged his first and second hits of his 2023 campaign Wednesday afternoon, both coming via the long ball and both contributing to his five RBI day at the plate...this is his first multi-homer game since he slugged two on 6/16/2019 as a member of the Washington Nationals against Arizona...

Adams ninth-inning homer was launched at 107.1 MPH off the bat and at a 30-degree launch angle, traveling 399 ft...a batted ball with that profile is a homer 95% of the time, according to Baseball Savant.

The lefty's fourth-inning homer, which was launched at 35 degrees and came off the bat at 102.2 MPH...is a homer only 48% of the time, according to MLB Savant.

FEW FREE PASSES: The Wings walked just once in the win, which brought their total to 10 walks in their first four games...Only St. Paul has walked fewer times (13) than the Wings in all of Triple-A baseball...

- In 2022, the Wings were 6-13 in games they picked up one walk.

