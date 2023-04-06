Seesaw Affair Finds Saints on Wrong End in 12-11 Loss to I-Cubs

ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints stormed back from three down in the bottom of the eighth to take a three-run lead. Unfortunately, they allowed four runs in the top of the ninth inning and dropped their home opener 12-11 to the Iowa Cubs on Thursday afternoon at CHS Field in front of 3,022.

With the Saints down 8-5 in the bottom of the eighth, former Minnesota Twin pitcher Tyler Duffey walked four consecutive hitters with one out, the last being Edouard Julien that forced in a run to make it 8-6. An RBI single from Kyle Garlick got the Saints to within a run and chased Duffey. Anthony Kay came out of the bullpen and gave up a bases clearing double to Matt Wallner that gave the Saints an 11-8 lead. Wallner went 2-5 with a double, four RBI and a run scored.

In the top of the ninth, however, the Saints couldn't hold onto the lead. With one out, Mike Tauchman doubled to center. A pop up by Brennen Davis just out of the reach of the outstretched glove of Julien put runners at the corners. With two outs, Sergio Alcántara's grounder ricocheted off Julien's leg for an error that scored a run cutting the Saints lead to 11-9. Dom Nuñez made it 11-10 with an RBI single to right and he took second on a throwing error by Wallner in right. Christopher Morel gave the I-Cubs the lead for good with a two-run single to left.

The I-Cubs got to Bailey Ober in the first inning after a leadoff walk to Morel, Nelson Velázquez hit a two-out, two-run home run, his second of the season, making it 2-0.

The Saints, who homered seven times in the three-game series at Toledo, wasted little time with the long ball in the bottom of the first inning. Julien led off the bottom of the first with a solo homer to left, his second of the season, making it 2-1. Julien went 2-5 with a home run, two RBI, and three runs scored. The Saints went back-to-back as Garlick unloaded on a solo homer to left-center, his second of the season, tying the game at two. With one out, Tyler White hit his first of the season, a solo shot to left-center, giving the Saints a 3-2 lead.

Ober struck out the side in the second and got out of a mini jam in the third. In the fourth, however, the I-Cubs got to him and tied the game up. With one out, Tauchman walked and Davis reached on an infield single putting runners at first and second. With two outs, Ober walked back-to-back hitters forcing in a run to tie the game at three. Connor Sadzeck came on in relief to finish off the inning with a fly out from Morel. Ober went 3.2 innings allowing three runs on three hits while walking four and striking out six.

In the fifth, the Saints regained the lead as Tony Wolters led off with a walk. With one out, Julien singled to left putting runners at the corners. With two outs, Wallner drove home Wolters and sent Julien to third with a single to left, making it 4-3 Saints. A wild pitch allowed Julien to score, increasing the lead to 5-3.

In their next at bat, the I-Cubs took back the lead. Darius Hill led off with a bunt single to second and Alcántara's single to left put runners at first and second. With two outs, David Bote walked to load the bases. Matt Mervis, who finished tied for the third most home runs in the Minor Leagues in 2022, delivered with a grand slam to right, his second of the season, giving the I-Cubs a 7-5 lead.

Davis added to the I-Cubs lead in the seventh with a solo homer to center, his first of the season, making it 8-5.

The same two teams meet in the second game of the five-game series on Friday night at 6:37 p.m. The Saints send RHP Louie Varland (NR) to the mound against I-Cubs RHP Riley Thompson (NR). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities, and MiLB.TV, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

