Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Game Notes: April 6 vs. Durham
April 6, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp continue their series with the Durham Bulls in Thursday's 7:05 p.m. contest from 121 Financial Ballpark. RHP Chi Chi González (0-0, 9.00 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Bulls RHP Taj Bradley (0-0, 13.50 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690, ESPN690.com and the MiLB First Pitch app.
