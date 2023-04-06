Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Game Notes: April 6 vs. Durham

April 6, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp continue their series with the Durham Bulls in Thursday's 7:05 p.m. contest from 121 Financial Ballpark. RHP Chi Chi González (0-0, 9.00 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Bulls RHP Taj Bradley (0-0, 13.50 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690, ESPN690.com and the MiLB First Pitch app.

