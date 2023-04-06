Stripers Shut Out 3-0 In Weekday Matinee At Norfolk

April 6, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







NORFOLK, Va. - The Gwinnett Stripers (2-4) were held to just two hits by the combination of Norfolk pitchers Ryan Watson and Chris Vallimont in a 3-0 loss to the Tides (5-1) on Thursday afternoon at Harbor Park. It's the first shutout loss of the season for the Stripers.

Decisive Plays: Left-hander Domingo Robles, making his Triple-A debut for the Stripers, surrendered just one run over 4.0 innings. That run proved enough to beat him, however, as Josh Lester's bases-loaded RBI groundout scored Connor Norby for a 1-0 Tides lead in the third. Norfolk tacked on two more runs against Grant Holmes in the fifth on two-out RBI singles by Hudson Haskin and Lewin Diaz.

Key Contributors: Vaughn Grissom (1-for-4) and Hoy Park (1-for-2) had Gwinnett's two hits, both singles. Robles (L, 0-1) scattered seven hits, walked none, and struck out seven. For the Tides, Watson (W, 1-0) yielded two hits over 5.0 innings and Vallimont (S, 1) fired 4.0 hitless frames to end the game.

Noteworthy: Robles is just the second player to make his Triple-A debut for Gwinnett this season, joining Grissom (March 31 vs. Jacksonville). During his six-game hitting streak, Grissom is batting .400 (10-for-25) with two doubles, two triples, one home run, eight runs, four RBIs, and two stolen bases.

Next Game (Friday, April 7): Gwinnett at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m. at Harbor Park. RHP Nolan Kingham (0-0, 6.00 ERA) for the Stripers vs. LHP Bruce Zimmermann (0-0, 3.86 ERA) for the Tides. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 11): Gwinnett vs. Memphis, 11:05 a.m. Radio Broadcast: 10:50 a.m. on MyCountry993.com. The Stripers will welcome area students for Education Day at Coolray Field.

