Bats Drop Both Games of Thursday Night Double-Header to Indians

April 6, 2023 - International League (IL)







LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats (2-4) couldn't get the offense going as they dropped both games of Thursday night's double-header 5-3 and 1-0, respectively, to the Indianapolis Indians (2-4) at Louisville Slugger Field.

Indianapolis struck first in game one, launching a home run in the first at-bat of the game to take a 1-0 lead.

After giving up a run on two hits in the first, Louisville starter Levi Stoudt (0-0, 1.08) was locked in for the remainder of his start, sitting the Indians down in order in each of the next three frames. Stoudt finished the night tossing 4.1 innings of one run ball, giving up just three hits with four strikeouts and three walks.

The Bats tallied their first hit in the bottom of the fifth, courtesy of left fielder Nick Martini who laced a line drive through the right side of the infield for a single. Right fielder TJ Hopkins roped a single of his own one batter later, moving Martini up to third base. Chuckie Robinson kept the hit train rolling, knocking a single up the middle to score Martini and even the game 1-1.

Indianapolis didn't stay down long, answering in the top of the sixth. The Indians put up four runs on three hits to take a 5-1 lead.

The Bats rallied in the home half of the inning, scoring two runs on one swing from Matt McLain who launched his second home run of the season, a two-run shot to left center field to get Louisville back within two at 5-3.

Jared Solomon came on to pitch for the Bats in the seventh and shut down the Indians, striking out one in a perfect inning to keep Louisville in the game.

Michael Siani got the inning started with a one out single to left field, followed immediately by a hit by pitch for Reds rehabber Nick Senzel. McLain worked a two-out walk to load the bases, but the Bats couldn't get a run in as they dropped game on of the double-header 5-3.

The Indians once again got on top first, knocking back-to-back triples to start game two of the twin bill, taking an early 1-0 lead. To keep the score within reach at 1-0, Louisville center fielder Michael Siani caught a fly ball and came up throwing, nabbing a run from Indianapolis at the plate after a great catch and tag by catcher Jhonny Pereda to complete the double play.

After a shaky first inning, Bats starter Randy Wynne (0-1, 2.25) settled in for his next two innings, allowing just three singles while striking out two in his first start of the season.

Louisville threatened in the fifth after TJ Hopkins laced a double off the left field wall, but the Bats were unable to bring the run in as the score remained 1-0 with Indianapolis on top.

Alan Busenitz (1.0 inning), Tayron Guerrero (2.0 innings) and Ryan Nutof (1.0 inning) combined to throw four shutout innings out of the Louisville bullpen. The trio surrendered just two hits and one walk while striking out two in the effort.

The Bats went down in order in each of the final two frames of the game as they fell 1-0 in game two of Thursday night's double-header.

Louisville and Indianapolis will play game four of the six-game series tomorrow night, April 7, at Louisville Slugger Field with first pitch scheduled for 7:15 pm E.T. Southpaw Brandon Williamson (0-0, 6.00) will toe the rubber for the Bats as he faces off against fellow lefty Caleb Smith (0-1, 15.43) who will get the ball for Indians.

