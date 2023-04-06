Knights Fall to Clippers on Thursday, 4-3

(COLUMBUS, OH) - The Columbus Clippers scored two runs in the bottom of the 10th inning en route to a come-from-behind 4-3 win over the Charlotte Knights on Thursday in game two of the six-game series from Huntington Park in Columbus, OH. The win snapped Charlotte's three-game winning streak. Thursday's win was also the first of the season for the Clippers.

The game was scoreless until the top of the seventh inning when the Knights scored first thanks to an RBI double from shortstop Erik González. One inning later, Lenyn Sosa grounded into a fielder's choice which scored center fielder Billy Hamilton from third base. Hamilton was first caught in a rundown, but the speedy outfielder raced home for the team's second run of the game.

The Knights held onto a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning when Columbus scored rallied for two runs off LHP Ricardo Sánchez, who came on in his season debut. Columbus left fielder Richie Palacios drove home the first run of the inning on a sacrifice-fly RBI. After Sánchez was replaced by reliever Lane Ramsey, the Clippers tied the game on an RBI double off the bat of Tyler Freeman.

In the top of the 10th inning, González started the inning at second base and would later come around to score the go-ahead run thanks to two wild pitches from Columbus LHP Phillip Diehl. The Knights went to the bottom of the 10th with a 3-2 lead - but the Clippers fought back against Ramsey (1-1, 3.00).

With Micah Pries on second base to start the 10th, Columbus shortstop Brayan Rocchio walked to put the go-ahead run on first base. Columbus DH Roman Quinn followed with a sacrifice bunt and moved both runners over a base. Two batters later, with runners on second and third, Jhonkensy Noel singled home both runs to give the Clippers a walk-off win over the Knights in game two of the series.

LHP Nate Fisher started the game for the Knights and was sharp into the sixth inning. Fisher, 26, allowed no runs on just two hits over 5.2 innings pitched. Diehl (1-0, 0.00), who allowed an unearned run in the 10th, earned the win for the Clippers on Thursday.

The Knights will continue the six-game road series against the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) with a doubleheader from Huntington Park on Friday night. First pitch of game one is set for 4:35 p.m. Fans can listen to the game live on www.CharlotteKnights.com. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action.

