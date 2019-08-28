Woodpeckers Wallop Mudcats 10-1

ZEBULON, NC - Peter Strzelecki struck out six over three innings in relief and Leugim Castillo hit a solo home run in the eighth, but Wuilder Rodriguez allowed seven runs over a three plus inning start as the Mudcats lost their third straight game 10-1 to Fayetteville on Tuesday night at Five County Stadium.

Fayetteville (67-65) scored once in the second, twice in the third and four times in the fourth while taking a commanding 7-0 lead on Rodriguez and the Mudcats (64-69). They also added one more in the eighth and two more in the ninth while running away with the game and winning their second straight in the series.

Fayetteville's starter Shawn Dubin, meanwhile, turned in a gem while pitching through seven scoreless inning with 10 strikeouts while earning the victory. Dubin (W, 5-5, 4.18) lost a no-hitter in the fifth, walked one and faced just 23 over seven complete frames in the victory.

Dubin was later followed by Cesar Rosado who struck out two while also allowing Castillo's homer in the eighth. Humberto Castellanos later finished the game with two strikeouts during a scoreless ninth.

Castillo's home run accounted for Carolina's only run of the game and was his second big fly since joining the Mudcats from Low-A Wisconsin on August 17. His homer was also Carolina's fourth of five hits in the game. Rob Henry had Carolina's first hit as he ripped a broken liner to right in the fifth against Dubin. Castillo went 1-for-3 with a run, a RBI and a solo home run. Henry and Pat McInerney were both 1-for-4 and Brice Turang and Zach Clark were both 1-for-3 in the game.

David Hensley led the way for the visiting Woodpeckers while going 3-for-5 with two runs in the game. Hensley doubled and scored on a RBI single from Scott Manea in the second while scoring the first of Fayetteville's 10 runs in the game. Manea went 2-for-5 with a run and two RBI for Fayetteville.

The Woodpeckers led 1-0 after the second, but went up 3-0 in the third when Chandler Taylor connected on a two-out, two-run home run off Rodriguez. The home run was his second in as many games and his 13th of the season. Taylor went 1-for-4 overall with two runs, a home run and two RBI.

Fayetteville later broke the game open in the fourth after scoring four runs on run scoring doubles from Manea, Scott Schreiber and Ross Adolph. Rodriguez allowed the RBI doubles to Manea and Schreiber, while Strzelecki gave up Adolph's double that brought the lead to 7-0.

Rodriguez was charged with all four Fayetteville runs in the fourth and ended up taking the loss after allowing seven runs on seven hits over three plus innings. He also walked three and struck out one.

Strzelecki allowed two inherited runners to score, but ended up pitching through three scoreless innings overall while also matching a career high with six strikeouts.

Chad Whitmer followed and allowed a run on two hits over two innings and Cody Beckman worked the final frame with two runs allowed on two hits. Jeremy Pena and Miguelangel Sierra both had run scoring hits over the eighth and ninth for Fayetteville while helping to lift the lead to 10-1.

Pena led off the game with a double and went 2-for-4 with a RBI in the game for Fayetteville. Sierra went 2-for-4 with two runs and Schreiber went 2-for-4 with a run and a RBI.

The series, along with Carolina's final home stand of the season, will continue on Wednesday night with the third game of the series beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Five County Stadium. Wednesday's game is Carolina's penultimate home game of 2019.

The game will air on the Mudcats Radio Network, The Big Dawg 98.5 FM and online at carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio. It will also stream in high-definition video on MiLB.tv via paid subscription.

