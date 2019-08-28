Three Wood Ducks to Compete in Arizona Fall League

August 28, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release





Kinston, N.C. - Josh Advocate, Bubba Thompson, and Cole Uvila will represent the Rangers in the Arizona Fall League, the team announced today.

The trio will compete for the Surprise Saguaros, a squad comprised of Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles, Kansas City Royals, New York Yankees, and Washington Nationals prospects. The Team will be led by Scott Thorman (Royals), who currently is the Skipper of the Wilmington Blue Rocks.

Advocate has made 34 appearances for the Woodies this season (30 in relief) and has pitched on an ERA of 2.75. He has struck out 73 in 72.0 innings of work, posting a WHIP of 1.11. Advocate has been on a strikeout frenzy as of late, picking up 29 strikeouts in his last 18.1 innings of work. The 25-year-old right hander was selected in the 20th round in 2017 out of Long Beach State University.

Despite an injury plagued first half of the season, Thompson has picked it up at the plate. Since the All-Star break, the outfielder has slashed .211/.297/.398 with five home runs and 18 RBI in 35 games played. He also has stolen 11 bases on the season. Thompson posted his first career multi-home run game on August 27 against the Frederick Keys when he blasted a solo homer and a three-run shot. The 21-year-old was originally a first round draft pick by the Rangers in 2017 out of McGill-Toolen High School in Alabama, where he was a standout in both baseball and football.

Promoted just two weeks into the season from Hickory, Uvila has been one of the most relied upon arms in the Woodies bullpen this season. Uvila has made 33 appearances for the Wood Ducks, posting a 5-3 record and a 2.30 ERA, converting on five of his six save opportunities. Uvila has struck out 82 batters in 54.2 innings of work, while opponents are hitting just .157 against him. The 25-year-old right-hander has struck out three or more batters in 25 of his appearances, including a career-high six strikeouts against Fayetteville, August 15. The Port Angeles, Wash. native was drafted by the Rangers in the 40th round in 2018.

The Arizona Fall League schedule will run from September 17 through October 27. The league has produced 296 Major League All-Stars and 19 MVPs.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.