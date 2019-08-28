OF D.J. Artis activated from the 7-day Injured List

August 28, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





The Chicago Cubs have announced the following roster moves that impact the Myrtle Beach Pelicans roster:

OF D.J. Artis has been activated from the 7-day Injured List

RHP Chad Hockin has been placed on the 7-day Injured List

Artis, an outfielder in his first full professional season, rejoins the Birds after missing in 20 games in the Injured List. With the Pelicans, Artis hit .348 (8-for-23) over six games, including becoming the 10th player in franchise history to collect five hits in a game on August 2. He began the season with Low-A South Bend, hitting .267/.390/.375, but was promoted after hitting .367 (11-for-30) over his last eight games. A seventh-round selection by the Cubs in 2018, Artis had an incredible career at Liberty University. The outfielder was the Big South Freshman of the Year in 2016 and the Big South Player of the Year in 2017, hitting .359/.532/.552 while leading the country with 62 walks in 52 games. Over his career, he walked 166 times in 169 games while just striking out 107 times. Those 166 walks are a program record at Liberty, 71 more than the second-place player had. He left the Flames as one of three players with more than 200 hits, 165 runs and 65 stolen bases in program history. Before going to Liberty, he was drafted in the 40th round by the Boston Red Sox in 2016.

Artis will wear No. 6. The Pelicans roster now sits at 25 active members with eight players on the Injured List.

