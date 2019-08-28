Jeremy Pena and Jojanse Torres Selected to Join Arizona Fall League

August 28, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release





Following a pair of incredible seasons, Fayetteville Woodpeckers infielder Jeremy Pena and pitcher Jojanse Torres will get to showcase their talents on the national stage during the offseason, as the pair have been selected to represent the Houston Astros in the Arizona Fall League in 2019. The Astros, affiliated with the 7-time AFL champion Peoria Javelinas, send the two Woodpeckers with their only two selections of players below the Double-A level.

Pena, son of former Major League second baseman Geronimo Pena, has been the most consistent bat for the Woodpeckers since joining the club after the All-Star break. In just 37 games with the Woodpeckers this season, Pena has held a monstrous .862 OPS with 18 extra-base hits and 24 runs scored from the leadoff spot. As of the time of this press release, Pena has not gone consecutive games without a hit while playing with Fayetteville.

Jojanse Torres, a Dominican phenom who signed at 21-years-old, already sits in the top 10 in wins for the Carolina League, going 8-0 since joining the Woodpeckers in late May. The flame-throwing right-hander has reached triple digits with his fastball twice this season with the Woodpeckers, while regularly sitting at 98 miles per hour. Torres launched the first shutout in franchise history when he tossed seven innings of one-hit ball against the Lynchburg Hillcats on July 24th. The complete game kickstarted a franchise record for Torres, as he went on to pitch 20 consecutive scoreless innings.

The pair will join RHP Forrest Whitley, 1B J.J. Matijevic, and former Woodpeckers RHP Carlos Sanabria and INF Colton Shaver. The Javelinas will begin their season on September 18th at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick against the Salt Rivers Rafters.

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers are the Advanced Single-A affiliate of the 2017 World Champion Houston Astros and play in their Inaugural Season at beautiful Segra Stadium in downtown Fayetteville. Segra Stadium, a $40 million state-of-the-art sports and entertainment venue, features space for over 5,200 fans, natural grass, a 25x70 LED video scoreboard, six luxury suites, four field boxes, the premium AEVEX Veterans Club level, Healy's Bar and outdoor party deck, a kid's zone, and more. With a rich history of baseball in the city of Fayetteville and Cumberland County, the Woodpeckers are thrilled to write a new chapter with their inaugural campaign on Hay Street. Fans are encouraged to visit FayettevilleWoodpeckers.com to purchase tickets, learn more about the team, and find out about upcoming events and promotions at the ballpark. Fans may also reach the Woodpeckers by visiting the BB&T Box Office in front of Segra Stadium, calling (910) 339-1989, or emailing woodpeckers@Astros.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.