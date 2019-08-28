Lebron Selected for Ariozona Fall League

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys are excited to announce that Keys' pitcher David Lebron will play for the Surprise Saguaros in the Arizona Fall League. Lebron joins Keys' athletic trainer Marty Brinker, who was selected to the Saguaros coaching staff earlier this week. The Saguaros roster features players from the Rangers, Yankees, Nationals, and Royals organizations.

In his first year on the Orioles' farm, Lebron was selected as a mid-season Carolina League All-Star after posting a 3.35 ERA with 59 strikeouts in 45.2 innings. In his first full-season as a professional, Lebron has averaged 10 SO/9IP while throwing a career-high 78 innings in 21 appearances. Originally selected by Texas in the 26th round of the 2018 draft out of the University of Tampa, Lebron was acquired by the Orioles via trade in February for international bonus slots.

Lebron is one of five Orioles minor leaguers headed to the AFL, including former Keys' Dean Kremer, Alex Wells, and Mason McCoy. Both Wells and McCoy were named Eastern League midseason all-stars this season while McCoy and Kremer had stints with the Keys in 2019 before joining the Bowie Baysox.

The Arizona Fall League schedule will run from September 17 through October 27 with games taking place at four Cactus League stadiums due to construction at Scottsdale Stadium and Surprise Stadium.

The Keys wrap up a four-game series against the Wood Ducks on Wednesday and Thursday evening before heading home to Nymeo Field for the final homestand of the season. On Wednesday, RHP Ofelky Peralta (2-2, 5.59) takes the mound for Frederick against RHP Alex Eubanks (9-4, 3.20) for Down East. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00pm with pregame coverage starting at 6:45pm on the Tune In app and frederickkeys.com.

