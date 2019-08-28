Peralta and Escarra Lead Keys to Shutout Win

August 28, 2019





KINSTON, NC -Ofelky Peralta turned in his third straight start of six shutout innings and J.C. Escarra launched a three-run homer as the Frederick Keys (53-78/24-38) blanked the Down East Wood Ducks (85-48/35-28) 4-0 on Wednesday night at Grainger Stadium. With the victory, the Keys will have a chance at a series win in the club's road finale on Thursday.

For the first time as a professional, Peralta (3-2) authored his third quality start in a row. Earning the win, the right-hander scattered four hits over six innings to go with three walks and six strikeouts. Meanwhile in his last three starts, Peralta has worked 18 scoreless innings while allowing only nine hits.

Down East starter, Alex Eubanks, matched Peralta for most of the night, but the Keys got on the board in the sixth. Following a leadoff base hit by Cole Billingsley, Sean Miller singled to put a pair on base. Two batters later, Escarra then blasted his 13th home run of the season over the right field wall. The Floridian now has homers in consecutive games.

In the seventh, Frederick plated an insurance run thanks to a double by Chris Clare and a second two-bagger by Daniel Fajardo. The latter has now hit safely in his last five games.

The Keys relief duo of Tyler Joyner and Tim Naughton surrendered just one combined hit over three innings to close things out. Eubanks (9-5) suffered the loss, giving up four runs on 10 hits in seven innings.

On Thursday, the Keys start right-hander Brenan Hanifee (9-9, 4.39) against Down East left-hander Sal Mendez (6-2, 2.40). First pitch is at 7:00 p.m. and the broadcast can be heard on frederickkeys.com and the TuneIn app.

The Keys return home for the final five games of the season from Friday, August 30-Monday, September 2. Homestand highlights include Art in the Park Night with a jersey auction benefiting the Frederick Arts Council, Wrestling Night with Ted DiBiase (aka the Miller Dollar Man), a Baby Shark Picnic and Fan Appreciation Day. For tickets, fans can visit frederickkeys.com or call 301-815-9939.

The Frederick Keys are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play their home games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Following the 2018 season, the Keys were named the winner of the Carolina League's Complete Franchise Award. This goes to a team in the league which demonstrates franchise stability and significant contributions to its community and the league. In 2019, the team will host the Carolina League All-Star Classic presented by Visit Frederick. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact Geoff Arnold by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at GArnold@FrederickKeys.com.

