C Payton Henry placed on Carolina injured list

August 28, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release





ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with two moves affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included the placement of C Payton Henry on the Carolina injured list and the assignment of C Nick Kahle from Rookie Advanced Rocky Mountain to the Mudcats.

The Mudcats roster is currently at 25 active players with five on the injured list.

In summary:

8/28: C Payton Henry placed on Carolina injured list.

8/28: C Nick Kahle assigned to Carolina from Rookie Adv. Rocky Mountain.

Kahle will wear jersey No. 4.

The Carolina Mudcats are the proud Carolina League, Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are in their 29th consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.