C Payton Henry placed on Carolina injured list
August 28, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release
ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with two moves affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included the placement of C Payton Henry on the Carolina injured list and the assignment of C Nick Kahle from Rookie Advanced Rocky Mountain to the Mudcats.
The Mudcats roster is currently at 25 active players with five on the injured list.
In summary:
8/28: C Payton Henry placed on Carolina injured list.
8/28: C Nick Kahle assigned to Carolina from Rookie Adv. Rocky Mountain.
Kahle will wear jersey No. 4.
