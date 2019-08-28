2019 Playoff Tickets Now on Sale

August 28, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release





As the 2019 regular season begins to wind down, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers are pleased to announce that tickets for potential home playoff games at Segra Stadium are now on sale. As the Woodpeckers stand less than five games from a secured playoff berth, fans will have an exciting opportunity to join the Woodpeckers in their quest for a Mills Cup Championship.

Fayetteville will be able to play as many as five home games in the 2019 playoffs, with the full potential playoff schedule as follows:

Semi-Final Round:

HOME - Wednesday, September 4th vs. Down East. 6:00PM First Pitch. Gates Open at 5:00PM

HOME - Thursday, September 5th vs. Down East. 6:00PM First Pitch. Gates Open at 5:00PM

AWAY - Friday, September 6th at Down East. First Pitch 7:00PM

AWAY - Saturday, September 7th at Down East. First Pitch 6:00PM (If Necessary)

AWAY - Sunday, September 8th at Down East. First Pitch 1:00PM (If Necessary)

Championship Round:

AWAY - Tuesday, September 10th at North Division Champion. First Pitch TBA

AWAY - Wednesday, September 11th at North Division Champion. First Pitch TBA

HOME - Thursday, September 12th vs. North Division Champion. 6:00PM First Pitch. Gates Open at 5:00PM

HOME - Thursday, September 13th vs. North Division Champion. 6:00PM First Pitch. Gates Open at 5:00PM (If Necessary)

HOME - Thursday, September 14th vs. North Division Champion. 6:00PM First Pitch. Gates Open at 5:00PM (If Necessary)

Tickets will start at $11, and are now available for purchase at the BB&T Box Office, online at FayettevilleWoodpeckers.com, or over the phone at (910) 339-1989

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers are the Advanced Single-A affiliate of the 2017 World Champion Houston Astros and play in their Inaugural Season at beautiful Segra Stadium in downtown Fayetteville. Segra Stadium, a $40 million state-of-the-art sports and entertainment venue, features space for over 5,200 fans, natural grass, a 25x70 LED video scoreboard, six luxury suites, four field boxes, the premium AEVEX Veterans Club level, Healy's Bar and outdoor party deck, a kid's zone, and more. With a rich history of baseball in the city of Fayetteville and Cumberland County, the Woodpeckers are thrilled to write a new chapter with their inaugural campaign on Hay Street. Fans are encouraged to visit FayettevilleWoodpeckers.com to purchase tickets, learn more about the team, and find out about upcoming events and promotions at the ballpark. Fans may also reach the Woodpeckers by visiting the BB&T Box Office in front of Segra Stadium, calling (910) 339-1989, or emailing woodpeckers@Astros.com.

