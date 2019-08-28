August 28 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information

Having lost three straight games, the Mudcats continue their final home stand of the 2019 season tonight with the third game of a four game series versus the Fayetteville Woodpeckers at Five County Stadium... Tonight's game is the third in the series and the penultimate of 20 total games between the two teams this season. Following last night's 10-1 walloping of the Mudcats, the Woodpeckers now lead the current series 2-10 and now own a 10-8 lead in the overall season series between the two teams, with Carolina going 4-4 versus Fayetteville at home and 4-6 versus the Woodpeckers on the road. Tonight's game is also the sixth of seven second half meetings between the two teams.

Tonight's game will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, NC and will air live on the Mudcats Radio Network, The Big Dawg 98.5 FM and at carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio. The game will also stream live in full HD video on MiLB.tv via paid subscription.

FAYETTEVILLE WOODPECKERS (HOUSTON ASTROS) at CAROLINA MUDCATS (MILWAUKEE BREWERS)

Wednesday, August 28, 2019 | 7:00 PM | Game 134, Home Game 69 | Five County Stadium (6,500) | Zebulon, NC

RADIO: WDWG, 98.5 FM

STREAMING AUDIO: carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio

STREAMING VIDEO: MiLB.tv

Overall Record: CAR: 64-69; FAY: 67-65

Streaks: CAR: L3; FAY: W4

Last 10 Games: CAR: 4-6, FAY: 7-3

Home Record: CAR: 36-32; FAY: 33-33

Road Record: CAR: 28-37; FAY: 34-32

Division Record: CAR: 24-43; FAY: 34-29

Current Series: FAY leads 2-0 (of 4)

Season Series: FAY leads 10-8 (of 20)

CAR v. OPP: 4-4 @CAR (10), 4-6 @OPP (10)

UPCOMING PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS...

WED, 8/28 vs. FAY, 7:00 PM: Fayetteville RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez (3-4, 2.87) at Carolina LHP Scotty Sunitsch (1-0, 1.93)

THU, 8/29 vs. FAY, 7:00 PM: Fayetteville RHP Austin Hansen (3-2, 3.38) at Carolina RHP Nelson Hernandez (11-9, 4.46)

FRI, 8/30 at SAL, 7:05 PM: Carolina RHP Christian Taugner (5-10, 5.16) at Salem TBA

ICYMI: Peter Strzelecki struck out six over three innings in relief and Leugim Castillo hit a solo home run in the eighth, but Wuilder Rodriguez allowed seven runs over a three plus inning start as the Mudcats lost their third straight game 10-1 to Fayetteville on Tuesday night at Five County Stadium. Fayetteville scored once in the second, twice in the third and four times in the fourth while taking a commanding 7-0 lead on Rodriguez and the Mudcats. They also added one more in the eighth and two more in the ninth while running away with the game and winning their second straight in the series.

ABOUT THE LAST ONE: The Mudcats were held without a hit over the first four innings of last night's game before Rob Henry broke up Fayetteville's no-hit bid with a leadoff single in the fifth. Carolina's offense has been held without a hit through the third inning in five of its last 13 games.

WHERE THEY RANK: Payton Henry is tied for 4th in the CL in home runs (14), 3rd in RBI (75) and 8th in extra-base hits (37)... Rob Henry is currently tied for 5th in the CL in OBP (.369)... Matt Hardy is currently tied for 8th in the CL in wins (7) and 10th in games (37)... J.T. Hintzen is currently tied for the CL in games (40)... Michael Petersen and Cody Beckman are tied for 6th in the CL in games (39)... Noah Zavolas is currently 2nd in the CL in ERA (2.98), 4th in innings pitched (133.0) and 1st in WHIP (1.14), 1st in BB/9 (1.56) and 1st in K/BB (4.43)... Matt Smith is currently 3rd in the CL in ERA (3.75), 8th in WHIP (1.31) and 5th in K/BB (2.75).

CAROLINA LEAGUE LEADERS - TWO-OUT RBI

PLAYER TEAM RBI HR AVG OPS

Henry, P CAR 38 7 .252 .785

Feliciano, M CAR 32 10 .299 1.005

Henry, R CAR 30 3 .235 .798

Reetz, J POT 30 7 .274 .926

HEATING UP: Zach Clark has hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games and is batting .298/.340/.340 with a .680 OPS during that span (14-for-47, 2 R, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 3 BB)... Brice Turang has hit safely in six of his last eight games and is batting .333/.459/.400 with a .859 OPS during that span of games (10-for-30, 6 R, 2 2B,1 RBI, 6 BB).

DOG DAYS SUCCESS: Phil Bickford pitched through seven scoreless appearance and 14.0 scoreless innings in August (14.0 IP, 3 BB, 22 SO, 0.57 WHIP)... Matt Hardy has pitched to a 0.60 ERA over six games and two starts in August (15.0 IP, 4 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 15 SO, 1.00 WHIP)... Peter Strzelecki has totaled 19 SO against just one walk over eight games in August (14.1 IP, 4 ER, 2 HB, 0.84 WHIP).

OF LATE: The Mudcats have gone just 13-31 since 7/10 and since starting the second half at 12-8 over their first 20 games (6/20-7/9) following the All-Star break... They have also gone just 9-23 since 7/24... The Carolina offense has combined to hit just .207 with 3.16 R/G and a run differential of -45 runs since 7/10 and have hit .208 with 3.22 R/G and a -32 run differential since 7/24.

BICKFORD'S RUN: Phil Bickford has pitched through 22.2 consecutive scoreless innings (6 BB, 33 SO, 13.1 SO/9) dating back to 6/30. He has not allowed a run since giving up a three-run home run that scored two inherited runners on 6/30 vs. the Nationals at Five County Stadium. That homer scored two inherited runners as it came off the bat of the first batter faced when Bickford took over the ninth of that game in relief of Clayton Andrews; he then went on to record two outs after the homer. Bickford has additionally pitched through 12 straight scoreless appearances from 7/9 through 8/24 (22.0 IP, 6 BB, 33 SO, .127 AVG).

RECORD SETTING: Payton Henry has totaled a Mudcats franchise record 22 hit by pitches this season. Henry has also tied the all-time team record for double plays hit into (18) this season... The Carolina offense has combined to total a CL high and franchise record 99 hit by pitches this season; previous high was 73 HBP in 2010 and 2013.. The Carolina offense has combined to total a Carolina League and franchise record 1,355 strikeouts this season (currently the most in the CL and 4th most in MiLB). Carolina batters combined to total a CL and franchise record 1,311 strikeouts last season; breaking the previous CL and franchise record of 1,245 SO set by Carolina in 2017.

MVP: Mario Feliciano was named the 2019 Carolina League Most Valuable Player on 8/22. Feliciano is the first Mudcats player to win the MVP award since the Mudcats joined the Carolina League for the 2012 season. Feliciano, however, is the fifth player overall in team history to be named league MVP as Mark Johnson (1994), Jason Kendall (1995), Gaby Sanchez (2008) and Dave Sappelt (2010) were all named Southern League MVP during Carolina's Double-A and Southern League era (1991-2011). Feliciano also earned post-season All-Star honors at catcher... Feliciano was recently promoted to Double-A Biloxi by the Brewers (8/25).

P.O.Y.: Noah Zavolas was named the 2019 Carolina League Pitcher of the Year on 8/22. Zavolas is the second Mudcats pitcher in team history to earn the Carolina League's Pitcher of the Year award, joining Cody Anderson who won the same award following the 2013 season. Former Mudcats pitcher Travis Wood was additionally named the Southern League's Most Outstanding Pitcher during his 2009 season with Carolina. Zavolas also earned post-season All-Star honors at starting pitcher.

EXCLUSIVE COMPANY: Recently promoted Carolina League MVP Mario Feliciano currently leads the CL in home runs (19) and is second in RBI (81) this season. The last Mudcats player to finish a season as the league leader (tied with Mobile's Paul Goldschmidt) in homers was Neftali Soto who homered 30 times for the then-Southern League affiliated Mudcats in 2011.

THE TOP 30: The Carolina roster currently features five of Milwaukee's Top 30 prospects per MLBPipeline.com... No. 1 INF Brice Turang, No. 8 LHP Aaron Ashby, and No. 16 C Payton Henry.

THE MUDCATS HAVE...

... played in Zebulon, NC since 1991 (29th season).

... played in the Carolina League since 2012 (8th season).

... been an affiliate of the Brewers since 2017 (3rd season).

... not made the playoffs since the 2008 season.

... not made the playoffs during their Carolina League era.

... operated under the ownership of the Brewers since Oct. 2017.

