Woodpeckers-Keys Postponed
May 10, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release
An unexpected cell of heavy rain passing over Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium force the Fayetteville Woodpeckers and the Frederick Keys to postpone their series opener on Friday. The two sides will make up the game on Saturday by playing a doubleheader that starts at 4:00PM.
Fayetteville makes their final trip to Maryland in the first half for the weekend series, as they look to continue their unbeaten streak against the Baltimore affiliate. The Woodpeckers have averaged eight runs per contest in the prior six meetings of the two squads. It has been a series with plenty of intrigue, including a game with 39 combined strikeouts, a pair of sweeps, and an unprecedented comeback winner by Fayetteville after they trailed 8-0 in game three.
As the season series with Frederick continues, Parker Mushinski will be the scheduled starter for Fayetteville in the first game of Saturday's twin bill, while JP France will get the ball for game two.
