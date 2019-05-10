Late Run Leads Hillcats to Win in Pitchers Duel over Salem

May 10, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Lynchburg Hillcats News Release





Lynchburg, Va. - The Lynchburg Hillcats got a big run in the eighth inning on a Mike Rivera RBI double to seal the game over the Salem Red Sox, winning 1-0 on Friday night at City Stadium.

The Hillcats (17-17) received a terrific performance from their pitching staff while the Red Sox (14-20) fall to 2-10 in one-run games.

Lynchburg starter Juan Hillman and Red Sox starter Daniel Gonzalez pitched step-for-step through seven innings of work, each getting through the seventh without allowing a run.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Hillcats got the rally they needed off the Salem bullpen. Wilbis Santiago got on base with a one-out single, and Rivera cashed in with an RBI double off the left-center field fence to score Santiago for the lone run of the ballgame. Jared Robinson (Save, 5) tossed a scoreless ninth inning to nail down the victory for the Hillcats.

Hillman had his strongest start of the season, firing seven innings without allowing a run on just four hits and no walks while striking out five batters. Jonathan Teaney and Anthony Gose (Win, 1-0) combined for a clean eighth inning of work while Robinson recorded the final three outs in the ninth, striking out two.

Salem went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position, and registered just five hits, all singles.

Lynchburg will entertain the Red Sox on Saturday in game two of the three-game set. Right-hander Matt Solter (0-0, 0.00) will make his Hillcats debut after pitching his first five games of the season in Double-A Akron. Salem will send right-hander Hunter Smith (0-3, 6.75) to face the Hillcats. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

Max Gun and Anders Jorstad will be on the air at 5:50 p.m. with the Hillcats pre-game show on TuneIn Radio and the Radio434 App.

Homestand highlights include Aloha Weekend with a postgame fireworks show on Saturday, Kids Eat Free Tuesday, Winning Wednesday, and Thirsty Thursday. Additionally, Hillcats vs. Cancer is on May 17, Pirates vs. Royalty Night is on May 18 and Cats Cares Night is on May 25, where all fans can enter the game for free but are asked to give a donation at the box office of their choice to a pre-selected charity.

For tickets or more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, call 434-528-1144, or visit the City Stadium box office.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.