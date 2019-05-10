4 1/2 Taphouse Set to Debut at Nymeo Field Saturday

FREDERICK, MD-The Frederick Keys are excited to announce the opening of the 4 1/2 Taphouse at Nymeo Field. Scheduled to start serving the public on Saturday, May 11 along the third base concourse, this one-of-a-kind craft beer stand showcase 24 taps from established as well as up-and-coming craft breweries in Frederick County. Gates open on Saturday night at 5:00 p.m. and first pitch is at 6:00 p.m.

"The 4 1/2 Taphouse has been one of my favorite projects to work on since becoming the General Manager of the Frederick Keys," said Dave Ziedelis. "Frederick's craft beer scene has exploded and the 4 1/2 Taphouse will feature not only some of the area's big hitters such as Flying Dog Brewery and Brewer's Alley but a myriad of other great craft breweries who are newer to the area. This is a huge win for the Frederick craft beer industry and Keys fans."

A stand with a baseball-themed name, the 4 1/2 Taphouse is named after the number of innings required for a regulation baseball game. The Taphouse will provide fans with a diverse selection of beverage options that is rarely found at minor league ballparks.

Beers at the 4 1/2 Taphouse will be rotated in and out throughout the baseball season. Selections will be diverse and include lagers, IPAs, stouts, porters, ciders and more. Craft breweries that will have a presence include Flying Dog, Brewer's Alley, Monacacy Brewing Company, Attaboy, Olde Mother, Rockwell, Midnight Run, Idiom, Steinhardt, Smoketown, Red Shedman and Milkhouse.

Friday's "starting lineup" for the 4 1/2 Taphouse is as follows:

Flying Dog-Underdog, Thunderpeel

Brewer's Alley-Kolsch, Oatmeal Stout

Monocacy Brewing Company-Riot Rye, Brewtus

Attaboy-Sporto, Ruud-er

Olde Mother-The Slugger, Superb Owl

Rockwell-Ratcher's, Jam Session

Midnight Run-Half Time, Tempo

Idiom-In a Nutshell, Rose colored Glasses

Steinhardt-Orange Punch, Framboise

Smoketown-The Patsy, Berlin

Red Shedman-Raspberry Cider, Temper Tantrum

Milkhouse-Homestead, Dollyhyde

All selections can be viewed on flat screens located inside the 4 1/2 Taphouse, while menus can be viewed and will be updated through the Untappd App. The Keys will be a certified venue, while fans are encouraged to download this free app to check into their location and view the most up-to-date menus at the 4 1/2 Taphouse.

The Frederick Keys begin a six-game homestand with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Friday night at Nymeo Field. Highlights include Maryland Pride Night, Woodstock Night with a Woodstock Jersey Auction and Halfway to Halloween with a postgame candy drop. Fireworks shows are also scheduled for Friday and Saturday night games. For tickets and a first look at the 4 1/2 Taphouse fans can call 301-815-9939 or visit frederickkeys.com.

