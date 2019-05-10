Wake County Teacher of the Year Lindsey Evans to Throw out Ceremonial First Pitch

WHAT: Lindsey Evans, Wake County's newly named Teacher of the Year 2019-20, will throw out a ceremonial first pitch before Saturday's Carolina Mudcats game versus the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. Her ceremonial first pitch comes during Carolina's Teacher Appreciation Weekend which includes $5.00 box seat tickets for all teachers and their families. Educators looking to take advantage of this offer can visit carolinamudcats.com/NC and use the password "teacher" to receive this special ticket offer.

Evans, an eighth-grade social studies teacher at Apex Friendship Middle School, was named the 2019-20 Teacher of the Year for the Wake County Public School System at an event honoring Teachers of the Year from all 187 WCPSS schools on May 9 at the Raleigh Convention Center.

Saturday's game will begin at 5:00 p.m. and will feature the ever-popular Star Wars Night at Five County Stadium with the Mudcats taking the field in specialty designed Star Wars themed jerseys on Saturday, May 11. The Star Wars jerseys will be made available to fans for purchase through an online auction at auctions.carolinamudcats.com. All proceeds from the online jersey auction will benefit the JDRF Triangle/Eastern NC Chapter.

WHEN: Saturday, May 11

First Pitch / Game Time: 5:00 p.m., Gates Open: 4:00 p.m.

WHERE: Five County Stadium

1501 NC HWY 39

Zebulon, NC 27597

