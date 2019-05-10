Brewers release RHP Christian Meister, reinstate RHP Chris Dula from the IL
May 10, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release
ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with two affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included the release of RHP Christian Meister from the Brewers organization and the reinstatement of RHP Chris Dula off the Carolina injured list.
The Mudcats roster is currently at 25 active players with one on the injured list.
In summary:
5/10: RHP Christian Meister released from Milwaukee Brewers organization
5/10: RHP Chris Dula reinstated from Carolina injured list
The Carolina Mudcats are the proud Carolina League, Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are entering their 29th consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.
