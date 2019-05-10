Brewers release RHP Christian Meister, reinstate RHP Chris Dula from the IL

May 10, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release





ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with two affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included the release of RHP Christian Meister from the Brewers organization and the reinstatement of RHP Chris Dula off the Carolina injured list.

The Mudcats roster is currently at 25 active players with one on the injured list.

In summary:

5/10: RHP Christian Meister released from Milwaukee Brewers organization

5/10: RHP Chris Dula reinstated from Carolina injured list

