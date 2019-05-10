Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (May 10 vs. Down East)

Fresh off a series victory over the Lynchburg Hillcats, the Dash kick off a three-game set against the first-place Down East Wood Ducks on Friday at BB&T Ballpark. First pitch is set for 7 p.m..

___________

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (18-14) vs. Down East Wood Ducks (24-10)

RHP Jake Elliott (3-0, 4.96 ERA) vs. RHP Jason Bahr (1-0, 1.78 ERA)

7 p.m. - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Game #33 (Home Game #18)

CASTILLO, BULLPEN SHINE IN 4-1 WIN

Cristian Castillo and the Dash bullpen combined to allow just one unearned run, as Winston-Salem defeated the Lynchburg Hillcats 4-1 on Thursday night at BB&T Ballpark. In his sixth start of the season, Castillo delivered his best outing of the year. The left-hander worked six innings, surrendering just one unearned run while striking out two and walking one. In relief of Castillo, Will Kincanon threw two hitless innings, and Luis Ledo earned his sixth save of the season.

FISHER IS HEATING UP

Despite being hitless on Thursday, Jameson Fisher has been one of the hottest hitters in the league over the last week and a half. Over his last eight games, the former fourth-round pick is 14-for-32 with three homers. Fisher currently leads the team with a 125 wRC+ (Weighted Runs Created Plus), meaning he has created 25% more runs than the average CL player.

TONS OF ROSTER MOVEMENT

Since April 30, the White Sox have made 18 roster moves affecting the Dash.

4/30: OF Luis Robert and LHP Kyle Kubat promoted to Double-A Birmingham, RHP Jose Nin promoted to Triple-A Charlotte, OF Steele Walker and RHP Austin Conway promoted to W-S from Low-A Kannapolis

5/1: C Nate Nolan transferred from CHA to W-S, C Daniel Gonzalez promoted to CHA from W-S, RHP Wyatt Burns transferred from extended to W-S

5/2: OF Jordan George activated off injured list, OF Alex Destino transferred from W-S to KAN

5/4: RHP Alec Hansen promoted to BIR from W-S, RHP Jose Nin transferred from CHA to W-S

5/5: RHP Jake Elliott promoted to CHA from W-S

5/6: RHP Jake Elliott transferred from CHA to W-S, C Nate Nolan promoted to BIR from W-S

5/7: C Evan Skoug promoted to W-S from KAN

5/10: RHP Blake Battenfield promoted to BIR from W-S, RHP Jorgan Cavanerio joins the Dash roster after the White Sox signed him as a Minor League free agent.

EXCITING SOUTHERN DIVISION MATCHUP

After going 10-4 over their last 14 games, the Dash now take on the best team in the Carolina League in the Down East Wood Ducks, who enter Friday's game with a 24-10 record. Amazingly, this is the Dash's first game against a Southern Division team this year. Every other club in the Carolina League has played a team in their division at least nine times. Despite being four games over .500 for the first time this year, the Dash still sit five games back of the Woodies.

ROBERT NAMED CL POTM

Robert, who is currently with the Double-A Birmingham Barons, parlayed an incredible stretch to start the season in Winston into the Carolina League Player of the Month for April, the league office announced on Tuesday. Before his promotion, Robert led the league in batting average (.453), home runs (eight), on-base percentage (.512), slugging percentage (.920), OPS (1.432), triples (three), extra-base hits (16) and total bases (69) in 19 games played.

THE THIRD CARLOS PEREZ

Dash catcher Carlos Perez, who has two older brothers with the same first and last name, played a big role in the team's series win against Lynchburg. Perez bounced a walk-off single in the Dash's 9-8 win on Wednesday, and he went 2-for-4 with a two-run single in the club's victory on Thursday. Overall, the backstop has posted a .375 on-base percentage while throwing out 13 of 31 would-be base stealers behind home plate. Perez, who has the middle name Jesus, is the third of his brothers to play professional ball. His middle brother, Carlos Eduardo Perez, spent time with the Angels at the big league level from 2015-17. He currently plays in the Orioles system. Meanwhile, his oldest brother, Carlos Tomas Perez played three seasons in the Minors with the Cubs from 2006-08.

DASH DOTS

Right-hander Jake Elliott will make his second start this year on Friday...In a spot start on April 6, Ellliott allowed four runs in three innings against Frederick.

