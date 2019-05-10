Mudcats Take Series Opener Behind Eight Innings from Noah Zavolas
May 10, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
Zebulon, N.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans could not overcome an early deficit, falling to the Carolina Mudcats 5-1 on Friday night from Five County Stadium.
In the first inning, the Mudcats' (20-14) Joantgel Segovia picked on the third pitch he saw from Myrtle Beach (12-23) starter Alex Lange (1-5) and launched a leadoff homer to begin the scoring.
Myrtle Beach then fought back to even up the game at one apiece in the top of the third inning when Carlos Sepulveda singled home Jhonny Bethencourt .
The Muddies came right back in the bottom half of the frame and plated a pair of runs to take a 3-1 lead. Segovia led the inning off with a single and later scored on a Ryan Aguilar double and an error. Aguilar came around to score in the inning on an RBI groundout from Payton Henry.
Carolina was able to add some insurance to their lead in the seventh when they plated two runs on a two-out double from Rob Henry that made it 5-1 Mudcats.
Noah Zavolas put together a career outing for the Mudcats. The righty tossed eight innings and allowed just one run on five hits while striking out six to earn his second win of the year.
The Birds and Muddies will be back in action in game two of the three-game series on Saturday night at 5 p.m. Coverage starts at 4:45 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast and the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Apps.
LHP Luis Lugo (1-1, 3.38) will take the rubber for the Birds, while RHP Braden Webb (0-0, 0.00) will climb the hill for the Mudcats.
The 2019 season is the 21st season for the Pelicans franchise and fifth as the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. For tickets visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/tickets, call (843) 918-6000, or visit the Pelicans Box Office.
