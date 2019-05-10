RHP Blake Battenfield promoted to Double-A Birmingham

The Chicago White Sox have announced the following roster moves affecting the Winston-Salem Dash:

- RHP Blake Battenfield promoted to Double-A Birmingham from Winston-Salem

- RHP Jorgan Cavanerio signed as a minor league free agent by the White Sox

Returning to Winston-Salem after ending last season with the Dash, Battenfield yielded a 2.83 ERA in six starts at the High-A level. The former 17th-round pick also rattled off four consecutive quality starts before today's promotion. This is the first time he will be featured on a Double-A roster.

Cavanerio joins the Dash roster after having spent time in the Marlins and Mariners organizations. The right-hander went 2-0 with a 7.88 ERA in Double-A with Seattle this year.

The Dash's current active roster stands at 25 players, the Carolina League maximum, with five players on the injured list.

