RHP Blake Battenfield promoted to Double-A Birmingham
May 10, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release
The Chicago White Sox have announced the following roster moves affecting the Winston-Salem Dash:
- RHP Blake Battenfield promoted to Double-A Birmingham from Winston-Salem
- RHP Jorgan Cavanerio signed as a minor league free agent by the White Sox
Returning to Winston-Salem after ending last season with the Dash, Battenfield yielded a 2.83 ERA in six starts at the High-A level. The former 17th-round pick also rattled off four consecutive quality starts before today's promotion. This is the first time he will be featured on a Double-A roster.
Cavanerio joins the Dash roster after having spent time in the Marlins and Mariners organizations. The right-hander went 2-0 with a 7.88 ERA in Double-A with Seattle this year.
The Dash's current active roster stands at 25 players, the Carolina League maximum, with five players on the injured list.
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from May 10, 2019
- RHP Blake Battenfield promoted to Double-A Birmingham - Winston-Salem Dash
- Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: May 10 at Carolina - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Paredes and Javier Combine for Dominant Win - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- Carolina Loses 4-2 to Fayetteville, Falling Short in Sweep Attempt - Carolina Mudcats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.