Keys and Woodpeckers Rained Out

FREDERICK, MD. - Due to rain in the area, the Frederick Keys and the Fayetteville Woodpeckers were postponed on Friday night at Nymeo Field. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon beginning at 4:00 p.m. Both contests will be seven innings in length and gates open at 3:00 p.m.

Fans with tickets to Friday night's game can exchange their tickets at the box office for any regular season game in 2019 based on availability. All ticket exchanges must be made at the box office. Those who have tickets for Saturday will receive admission to both games.

The Keys will celebrate Woodstock Night and the team will wear Woodstock-themed jerseys in game two. Bidding on these jerseys will begin during game one of the doubleheader and run until the bottom of the fifth of game two. Fans can bid on these jerseys through the LiveSource app with proceeds benefiting Sophie and Madigan's playground. Fireworks follow the game.

Additionally, the Keys are excited to debut the 4 1/2 Taphouse located on the third base concourse. This craft beer stand will showcase 24 taps from established and up-and-coming craft breweries in Frederick County. Menus can be viewed and fans can check in using the Untappd App.

In game one, right-hander Blaine Knight (0-0, --) makes his Carolina League debut for the Keys against Woodpeckers left-hander Parker Mushinski (0-0, 2.55). In game two, right-hander David Lebron (1-0, 2.95) starts for Frederick against Fayetteville right-hander J.P. France (0-3, 5.01). Both games can be heard on frederickkeys.com and the TuneIn app with pregame coverage starting at 3:45 p.m.

