Fairbanks Promoted to Double-A Frisco

Kinston, N.C. - Wood Ducks right-handed pitcher Peter Fairbanks has been promoted to Double-A Frisco, the Rangers announced Thursday. Fairbanks becomes the second Woodies player to earn a promotion this year, joining Emmanuel Clase in the Riders bullpen.

The right-hander made 11 appearances for Down East, posting an ERA of 2.92, and striking out 15 in 12.1 innings. He posted an opponent's batting average of .213 and a WHIP of 1.14 for the Woodies. Faribanks earned his lone win for the Woodies with a scoreless inning against Fayetteville on April 28, and also tallied one of his two saves against the Woodpeckers, when he recorded the final five outs following a 2:28 rain delay May 4.

Drafted in the 9th round in 2015 out of Missouri, Fairbanks missed the 2018 campaign while recovering from Tommy John surgery. The injury occurred in 2017, after he began the year with the Wood Ducks in the team's inaugural season. He pitched in 18.2 innings, including making a start for the Woodies before having his season cut short.

His lone full season of pro ball came for the Hickory Crawdads in 2016. That year Fairbanks appeared in 24 games, making 16 starts, while also recording a pair of saves. He threw over 100 innings, striking out 80, while walking just 31 for the Crawdads.

The 25-year-old was Missouri's Friday night starter when he was selected in 2015, where he also majored in engineering. His fastball has constantly sat in the upper 90s this season.

