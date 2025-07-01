Keys Suffer Series Opening Loss to Black Bears

July 1, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







GRANVILLE, WV - The Frederick Keys took a tough series opening loss to the West Virginia Black Bears Tuesday night, falling by a score of 3-1 at Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark.

Despite the Keys and Black Bears going back and forth in a pitchers duel, a two-run bottom of the fifth for the Black Bears handed them just enough of a lead to earn the series opening win on their home turf.

David Shaw (California) began his first career Keys start off strong with a scoreless bottom of the first, keeping it a scoreless game through an inning of play in the series opener.

After each team went scoreless in the second, Shaw recorded another scoreless frame in the bottom of the second, allowing his team to stay all tied at zeros entering the third in Granville.

Following a scoreless third inning for both sides, it remained a 0-0 game going into the fifth after Shaw faced the minimum amount of batters in the bottom of the fourth with both teams still looking to break the ice offensively.

West Virginia struck first in the bottom of the fifth with two RBI doubles, giving the home team a 2-0 lead heading into the sixth at Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark.

Ben Gregory (Maryville) recorded two strikeouts of his own in relief in the bottom of the sixth, allowing his team to stay in it down by two going into the seventh on the road.

Eddie Hacopian (Maryland) gave Frederick their first run of the day on a solo homer to left field, making it a 2-1 game after seven innings of play in West Virginia.

A balk in the bottom of the eighth increased the lead for West Virginia by one to 3-1 entering the ninth, as the Keys looked for one more late rally in a tight series opener on the road.

Frederick however went scoreless in the ninth, securing the series opening win for West Virginia by a score of 3-1, in the first of two games on the road in West Virginia.

The Keys and Black Bears conclude the brief two-game series Wednesday night at Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark, with first pitch for game two set for 6:30 p.m.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.