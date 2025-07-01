Spikes Walk off with 7-6 Win over Scrappers on Tuesday

July 1, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Javon Hernandez went 4-for-4 and reached base five times before Harrison Didawick followed his Citi Field heroics on Monday by scoring the winning run on a wild pitch in the ninth to give the State College Spikes a 7-6 win over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Tuesday night.

One day after smashing a two-run homer in the fourth inning to help propel the MLB Draft League squad to a 10-6 win over a team of standouts from the Cape Cod League at the home of the New York Mets, Didawick followed Hernandez's leadoff single in the ninth with an infield single of his own. Ryan Rivera then singled to left to load the bases and clinch his fourth straight multi-hit game before Didawick dashed home two batters later.

The Spikes (9-10) overcame a 4-1 deficit with a five-run sixth to take the lead, with Camden Ross's two-out, two-run single the biggest hit of the frame. Mahoning Valley (10-10) fought back to tie the game thanks to former Spike Chase Heath's solo homer in the seventh, his second with the Scrappers, and a Ty Powell sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Reliever Jason Shockley (1-1) earned the win for the Spikes with 1 1/3 scoreless innings in which he struck out one batter. August Souza (0-1) took the loss in his debut with the Scrappers.

Wednesday, the Spikes and Scrappers wrap up their two-game mini-series at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park with a 6:35 p.m. matchup.

The game will also serve as the second of the Spikes' three-game homestand on a Glizzy and Wine Wednesday presented by Seven Mountains Wine Cellars and WOWY Radio. Fans can enjoy half-price hot dogs all game long, and fans of age can enjoy half-price 5 oz. servings of Seven Mountains Wine Cellars wine and half-price Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Following the series against the Scrappers, the Spikes will hold their traditional Independence Eveextravaganza against the Williamsport Crosscutters on Thursday, July 3.

Game time is 6:35 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m., and for Independence Eve, the first 500 fans will receive a Military Salute Hat Giveaway presented by Lion Country Kia.

Then, fans will be thrilled by Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act throughout the night! You've seen him across the country, on America's Got Talent, and on Ripley's Believe it or Not, now see him here at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for the first night of two here in Happy Valley. Tyler will balance anything - wheelbarrows, bikes, ladders, and more - with this high-energy, one-of-a-kind performance.

Plus, Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act comes back to the ballpark at the Central PA 4th Fest on July 4, giving fans two chances to catch this spectacular show.

Of course, we'll also be celebrating our nation's birthday in the cutest way possible with the Great American Baby Races at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. During both the July 3 Independence Eve home game against the Williamsport Crosscutters and the Central PA 4th Fest at the ballpark on July 4, babies and toddlers from across Happy Valley will be revving up to crawl on the field.

Parents can enter their babies for the Great American Baby Races using the form available.

Both the champion of the July 3 races and the champion of the July 4 races will receive Ultimate Great American Baby Races Prize Packs, with a Greatest of the Great American Baby Races Prize Pack available for the grand champion.

It's all capped off by another fantastic FIREWORKS show, with the traditional July 3 Spikes FIREWORKS display presented by the PA Lottery and provided by Starfire Corporation.

Fans of age can also enjoy the Independence Eve Happy Hour, with $2 draft beers from 5:30 to 6:35 p.m.

Plus, the Central PA 4th Fest returns on Friday, July 4 as Medlar Field at Lubrano Park serves as a VIP Viewing Area for the fully choreographed July 4 FIREWORKS display provided by Starfire Corporation. The home of the Spikes will also host Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act, Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health, live music and much more during the day!

Proceeds from the Spikes 50/50 Drawings from July 1-3 will also go towards the Central PA 4th Fest.

Tickets for Wednesday and Thursday's games, as well as every remaining home game on the Spikes' 2025 schedule, are available by calling 814-272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, 9 a.m. until the end of the game on Friday, and 10 a.m. until the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Scrappers on Wednesday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:10 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.







