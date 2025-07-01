Bears End Four-Game Skid with Dominant Performance on the Mound

July 1, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

GRANVILLE, W.Va. - The West Virginia Black Bears clawed their way back into the win column with a 3-1 victory over the Frederick Keys on Tuesday evening at Kendrick Family Ballpark. The Bears held the Keys to one run on one hit - a home run from Eddie Hacopian - ending their four-game slump with a strong pitching performance.

Getting his first start of the season, pitcher Scott Rienguette put on a show in his three-inning appearance. The former Kansas State Wildcat retired the side in the first with startling efficiency, throwing eight pitches with two strikeouts. In total, Rienguette struck out five with no hits or balls thrown.

After four scoreless frames, the Bears broke it open with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Back-to-back doubles from Tyler Cerny and Judah Morris put the Bears on the board with a two-run lead.

The Keys ended the no-hitter in the top of the seventh with a solo home run, but West Virginia held them hitless the remaining two innings. Infielder Nico Newhan scored an insurance run in the eighth on a balk to give the Black Bears the two-run win.

West Virginia's bullpen put on a dominant performance as five pitchers allowed only one hit with nine strikeouts. Reliever Trystan Levesque recorded his first win of the season after throwing two scoreless innings, and Sam Tookoian got the save with his 0.00 ERA.

Tyler Cerny led the offense, going two-for-three with two doubles, one RBI, and one run. The Black Bears' bats saw some improvement with six team hits, but they struggled to convert, leaving 10 on base.

With the win, the Black Bears (10-9) move ahead of the Mahoning Valley Scrappers to reclaim second place in the MLB Draft League standings. The Bears return to Kendrick Family Ballpark on Wednesday evening for the second game of the two-game series against the Keys. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







