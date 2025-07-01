Thunder Thump Cutters

July 1, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Walks and errors plague the Crosscutters as they allowed a season-high, 21 runs in their loss to Trenton on Tuesday night.

Boston Smith crushed his third home run of the season, a two-run shot in the bottom of the 3rd inning. It traveled an estimated 409 feet and is the longest home run by a Cutters batter this season.

Matt Ilgenfritz recorded a two-triple night, becoming the first Cutters batter since Isaiah Byars in 2023 to record two triples in a game.

Cooper Markham suffered the loss, falling to 0-3 on the season. The right hander allowed three runs on four hits and three walks over three innings. Markham struck out four batters in the outing.

Williamsport pitchers surrendered 13 walks, the second-most walks they have allowed in a game this season. Cutters pitchers struck out 14 batters, which was one shy of their season-high.

The Cutters have surrendered 37 runs over their last three home games, sporting a 1-2 record in those games.

WP: Colin Bosley-Smith (1-0) LP: Cooper Markham (0-3) SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 12-8 Next Game: Wednesday, July 2nd vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: July 2nd vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.

