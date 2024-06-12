Woodpeckers End Skid in Walk-off Fashion Over Salem

Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (26-33) scored three times in the bottom of the 11th inning on Wednesday night, erasing a 7-5 deficit to the Salem Red Sox (29-30) en route to an 8-7 victory at Segra Stadium. Chase Jaworsky delivered the game-winning swing with a two-run single to right field that put an end to Fayetteville's season-long losing streak of seven games.

The Woodpeckers surrendered a pair of multi-run leads that ultimately forced extras. A three-run double in the fifth inning from Cesar Hernandez down the left field line opened up Fayetteville's first advantage at 3-0, but Salem quickly countered with three runs of their own in the top of the sixth.

Designated hitter Victor Diaz made his home debut in the game and swatted a go-ahead homer in the bottom of the sixth to make it 4-3. Later in the seventh, Waner Luciano doubled and scored on Hernandez's second hit of the game. Hernandez finished the night 2-for-5 with a season-high 4 RBI.

Amilcar Chirinos (W, 4-2) entered from the bullpen in the top of the ninth leading 5-3 with a chance to earn the save. Salem ended up tying the game on a pair of fielding blunders. Natanael Yuten scored on a passed ball, then Daniel McElveny crossed to tie the game off a throwing error across the diamond from the third baseman Luciano.

Both sides went scoreless in the tenth. Salem grabbed a lead for the first time with two-runs in the 11th on an Andy Lugo RBI double and passed ball.

With a 7-5 advantage in hand, Salem turned to reliever Francis Hernandez (L, 0-5) who immediately hit pinch-hitter Will Bush with a pitch. Yamal Encarnacion followed with a double that drove home free runner Alejandro Nunez from second base and cut the game to 7-6. Alberto Hernandez was intentionally walked to load the bases, setting the stage for Jaworsky to pull a line drive into right field. Both Bush and Encarnacion sprinted home to score the winning runs and seal the game.

The walk off victory was fourth this season for Fayetteville and improves the club to 4-1 in extra-inning games. The series continues on Thursday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM. The Woodpeckers are scheduled to start RHP Sandy Mejia (2-3, 7.07 ERA) and Salem will counter with RHP Luis Cohen (3-4, 4.04 ERA).

