Mudcats Roll Past Nationals Behind 14-Hit Effort

June 12, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats bats came to play, clubbing 14 hits including a pivotal 5-run sixth inning, fueling an 8-2 win over Fredericksburg. With the win, the Mudcats' magic number is now three to secure the first-half division title.

Cooper Pratt slugged a 3-hit night while Daniel Guilarte started the scoring with an RBI single during a two-run fourth inning. The Mudcats extended an early lead with a five-run sixth inning thanks to an RBI double from Reece Walling.

Another quality start on the mound propelled the Mudcats as Daniel Coriel posted a season-best nine strikeouts. The Mudcats limited Fredericksburg to four hits, escaping a bases-loading threat in the 8th inning on a line drive double-play.

Carolina and Fredericksburg continue their series on Thursday night at Five County Stadium with the first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by going to CarolinaMudcats.com or calling 919-269-2287.

