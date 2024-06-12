Hillcats Win in Shutout versus GreenJackets

June 12, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







The Lynchburg Hillcats evened the series with the Augusta GreenJackets with a shutout victory on Wednesday evening, 5-0.

Alex Clemmey and Kyle Scott combined for 14 strikeouts over eight innings of work en-route to the shutout. For Lynchburg, they also surrendered five total hits as a team.

It was a slow start to the ballgame before Jaison Chourio finally broke the scoreless tie in the fifth inning after reaching on a throwing error by the shortstop. Esteban Gonzalez would touch home on the play to put Lynchburg in front.

In the sixth inning, the Hillcats would break the game wide open after Manuel Mejias would deliver an RBI single to go up by two. A few batters later, Lexer Saduy would record a single of his own to plate another run for Lynchburg.

Esteban Gonzalez would wrap up the scoring with a triple in the frame, bring two more runs home. For Gonzalez, he recorded a three-hit performance with each of them being recorded as extra bases. The triple was his fourth on the season.

The GreenJackets could not get anything going at the dish throughout the night as they never brought a runner past second base.

The Hillcats and the GreenJackets will square off for game three of the series on Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m.

