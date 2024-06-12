Six-Run 10th Leads Fireflies to Victory

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies scored 10 unanswered, including six in the 10th inning to rally past the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in a 10-6-win Wednesday night at Pelicans Ballpark.

The Fireflies took their first lead of the series in the top of the 10th inning. Blake Mitchell started the inning at second and was bunted to third by Daniel Vazquez. Derlin Figueroa slapped a sacrifice fly to center to plate Mitchell granting Columbia a 5-4 lead. Later, Lizandro Rodriguez poked a single through the right side to plate Austin Charles and Erick Pena. The scoring didn't stop there though. Dionmy Salon came up with a pair of outs and dribbled his own single to score Rodriguez.

Diego Guzman broke it open. Columbia's left fielder tattooed his first homer in the Carolina League off Jeral Vizcaino (L, 2-3). His blast scored Salon to cap off a six-run inning and to move Columbia's lead to 10-4. The Fireflies scored 10 unanswered after the inning was over.

Nicholas Regalado (W, 2-2) left the door open for Columbia. The Fireflies' reliever went a team-high 2.2 innings without allowing a run. The Fireflies took the lead in the top of the 10th and then Ben Hernandez took the hill.

In the top of the eighth, Lizandro Rodriguez drew a bases loaded walk that scored Daniel Vazquez to tie the game 4-4.

The Fireflies' rally started in the top of the sixth. Blake Mitchell and Derlin Figueroa drew walks to start off the frame. Later, a passed ball and two stolen bases pushed the runners to second and third with one out. On an Austin Charles strikeout with a dropped third strike, Mitchell scampered home to get Columbia on the board. Next, with runners on the corners, Charles and Figueroa executed a double steal to score Figueroa and cut Myrtle Beach's lead in half to 4-2. The scoring in the sixth ended as Erick Pena grounded out to score Charles and cut it to a one-run game.

Myrtle Beach got on the board first for the second-straight game Wednesday night. Cristian Hernandez lined a two-bagger to left and then came around all the way from second on a Mauricio Veliz wild pitch in the first.

Myrtle Beach tagged on another trio of runs in the fifth inning. Josh Hansell allowed a single and walked a pair of Pelicans before Andy Garriola slapped a two-run single to left to plate Christopher Paciolla and Cristian Hernandez to increase Myrtle Beach's lead to 3-0. Later, Frank Hernandez grounded out to score Alfonsin Rosario and push the score to 4-0.

Mauricio Veliz wasn't able to give Columbia a long start in his return from the IL. After 2.1 innings where Veliz allowed a run to score before handing the ball to the bullpen. Ismael Michel made his Fireflies debut after a strong showing in the ACL. The righty went 1.2 scoreless innings with a pair of punchouts.

Josh Hansell was the next arm out of the pen. Hansell went 2.1 innings and allowed three earned runs. Hansell left the game with Columbia in a one-run rut heading into the seventh inning. Ben Hernandez closed things out, allowing a pair of runs in the 10th to get Columbia through to the finish line.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tomorrow night at Pelicans Ballpark at 7:05 pm. RHP Ethan Bosacker (5-2, 2.41 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP Jason Wiggins (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

Columbia returns home June 18 to play eight games in six days against the Carolina Mudcats. The Fireflies are kicking out all the stops with Miller Lite $2 Tuesday, Budweiser Thirsty Thursday and our new Friday and Saturday happy hours where fans can enjoy $5 drafts prior to first pitch. Saturday is also Bluey at the Ballpark night, presented by Cassell Brothers Home Services. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

