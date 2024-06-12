Five-Run Sixth Takes Down Freddies

ZEBULON, NC - Five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning helped the Mudcats beat Fredericksburg 8-2 on Wednesday night. The loss drops the Nats to 30-29, and Carolina is 37-20 after winning the first two games of the series.

Seth Shuman gave the Freddies three shutout innings in his second rehab start, before Carolina tagged Bryan Sanchez for two runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Nick Peoples cut that deficit in half with his sixth inning homer, but Carolina responded with five more runs in their half of the frame, to jump ahead 7-1.

Jared McKenzie drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth, but FXBG could not add on any more runs and lost 8-2. Daniel Corniel (3-2) got the win, and Sanchez (0-3) took the loss. In game three, Travis Sykora (0-3, 4.33) faces Yorman Galindez (0-2, 2.67) in a 6:30 start.

