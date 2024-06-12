Late Runs Down Pelicans in 10-6 Loss to the Fireflies
June 12, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
After grabbing an early lead and adding runs, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans were outscored 10-2 after the fifth inning in a 10-6 loss to the Columbia Fireflies in 10 innings on Wednesday night. The loss dropped the Birds' record to 26-32 while the Fireflies improved to 31-26.
It was a great night at the plate for Cristian Hernandez (2-3, 2B, 3 BB) as he reached base five times and stole three bases. Andy Garriola (1-4, 2 RBI, BB) drove in two on a single in the fifth. Carter Trice (2-5, 2B) posted a multi-hit game in the loss. The Pelicans left 13 runners on base and went 3-for-16 with runners in scoring position.
After allowing six runs with five earned in the top of the 10th, Jeral Vizcaino (2-3) took the loss after pitching the final two innings. Starter Erian Rodriguez posted the longest outing of his career at five innings without allowing a run and three strikeouts. Six pitchers combined to walk seven hitters in the loss.
A late Columbia rally was fueled by Lizandro Rodriguez (1-4, 3 RBI, BB) off an RBI walk to tie the game in the eighth and a two-run single in the 8th to extend the Fireflies' lead in the 10th. Diego Guzman (2-5, HR, 2 RBI) provided the finishing blow with a two-run homer in the 10th inning.
Nicholas Regalado (2-2) kept the Pelicans at four runs with 2 2/3 innings out of the bullpen to take the win. Starter Mauricio Veliz allowed one earned run in 2 1/3 frames with two hits allowed and three walks.
The Pelicans grabbed the lead in the first as Cristian Hernandez scored from second on a wild pitch by Veliz.
Three more runs scored in the fifth for the Birds off a two-run single by Garriola to left field and an RBI groundout by Frank Hernandez to push the lead to 4-0.
The Fireflies got in the game with a three-run top of the sixth. With runners on second and third, Sam Thoresen threw a wild pitch to strikeout Austin Charles as Blake Mitchell scored from third. Charles later stole second which allowed a run to score from third on a wild throw to second by Frank Hernandez. Erick Pena brought home the third run on an RBI groundout.
Columbia tied it on a bases-loaded walk by Lizandro Rodriguez in the top of the eighth.
The Fireflies took control in the top of the 10th as Derlin Figueroa gave them the lead on a sacrifice fly to center. Lizandro Rodriguez later hit a two-run single to bring in runners on second and third. He scored on a Dionmy Salon single and Guzman put the finishing touches on with a two-run homer for his first of the year to left field that extended the Fireflies' lead to 10-4.
The Pelicans grabbed two runs in the bottom half on an RBI single by Christian Olivo and a sacrifice fly by Ismael Mena.
The series continues on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m.
